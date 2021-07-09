See Pics

Melissa Gorga Sizzles In A Dark Green Bikini While Lying Next To Her Shirtless Husband Joe: Photo




It’s summertime in NJ! Melissa Gorga headed to her vacation home with husband Joe as they soaked up the sun on their ocean front deck.

Melissa Gorga, 42, is looking better than ever! The mom-of-three showed off her bikini ready body as she posed oceanside with husband Joe Gorga on Friday, July 9. Melissa opted for a strapless forest green top and matching bottom as she sat on a  boat shaped day bed alongside her shirtless man, staying partially in the shade with a built-in chair cover. She kept her face out of the sun with a gray Dior monogram oblique print visor, priced at $1,000. Meanwhile, Joe was also rocking some swimwear, going with a red pair of trunks, sunglasses and a gray baseball hat.

The day bed sat next to several white beach chairs on the deck, which is part of Melissa and Joe’s ocean front Jersey beach home. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained the stunning property is her “happy place” in a lengthy Instagram caption, shouting out the company that created the cozy, warm-weather furniture. “Summa time … My Shore House is my happy place. How amazing is this boat lounge bed?! The @thewickery has some of the best & most modern outdoor furniture I’ve seen in a long time!” she gushed, adding a sunshine emoji.




She went on to explain that the brand, which is based in Toms River, NJ. “They have some of the most unique pieces, fire pit, tables, you name it! If anyone lives on the water you know how hard it is to keep an umbrella longer than a couple weeks because they always fall over!!” Melissa, who was sitting in their “Escapade” daybed, added. “@thewickery has the ‘storm’ umbrella that doesn’t move at all! Even on the windiest days🌬 it’s sleek and beautiful and it weighs almost 300 pounds! It’s not moving! I can’t believe it took me so long to find it! Make sure you check them out! #familyowned,” she wrapped up the post, clearly happy with her outdoor patio furniture (and we can see why).

Several of Melissa’s friends jumped in on the comments to compliment how good she looked. “What’s amazing is how Gorgeous u are. Love and miss u. Taking boat to u soon,” Loren Ridinger posted. “Your house is beautiful enjoy!” another added, while a third wanted wrote, “Hottest couple…have a great time.” They can say that again!

Recently, Melissa confessed she wanted Caroline Manzo, 59, to join the RHONJ cast again (the OG left after season 5). “I always just say that the only one [I’d like to see return] — if I had to pick somebody — would be Caroline Manzo,” Melissa said on May 26 to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I just, I really loved her and her family. I just thought they were funny and they were great and Caroline’s like a voice of reason. I always loved the Manzos,” she also revealed.