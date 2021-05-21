‘RHONJ’ Cast Reacts To Jennifer Aydin’s Feud With Melissa Gorga: She Isn’t ‘Authentic’

There’s ‘weird energy’ between the ‘RHONJ’ cast and Jennifer Aydin, who stirred up drama with Melissa Gorga at the Season 11 reunion that began to air on May 19.

Like Melissa Gorga, we’re hearing that the “entire” cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey” also aren’t fans of Jennifer Aydin at the moment. “There’s a weird energy going on with the group when it comes to Jen Aydin,” a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, who adds that “the fighting at the reunion is 100 percent real.” Many tense words were exchanged during part one of the reunion that aired on May 19: Melissa accused Jennifer of throwing her mom under the bus, which Jackie Goldschneider agreed with. Meanwhile, Jennifer thought Melissa should be showing more of her real life to Bravo viewers.

Jennifer even got on the bad side of Margaret Josephs, by claiming that Margaret — instead of Teresa Giudice — was “the cause” of the cheating rumor about Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider. The accusation infuriated Margaret, who yelled that Jackie is “gonna go down” — so, as you inferred from the reunion, Jennifer’s not winning many friends. “She’s become a big eye roll to the entire cast. They don’t feel she, herself, is authentic and the only person siding with her is Teresa,” our source adds. However, “Teresa is also trying to stay out of it,” our source says.

The drama wasn’t just contained to the reunion. Jennifer has experienced tension with Margaret throughout Season 11, which peaked during the cast’s yacht trip that aired in April. Margaret called Jennifer “tone deaf” in connection to an Instagram post amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to which Jennifer said, “I don’t beat to anyone’s drum but my own.” With that said, “The cast feels Jennifer’s causing a lot of drama and starting trouble for no reason other than to create story lines,” our production source continues.

This is why “Melissa called her out because she has had it,” our source explains. Right before part one of the reunion aired, Melissa took to Instagram and called Jennifer “fake and conniving” and added, “When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a huge red flag. ENVY BABY!” The post even received supportive comments from Jackie and Margaret. Meanwhile, Jennifer responded to Melissa’s post by commenting, “I think you’re the one that’s uses [sic] everyone around you for storyline let’s be real.”

This leads to our next question: when will the drama continue in new episodes, now that the Season 11 reunion has been filmed? “There are rumors the show will start in June and there are rumors that new cast members may be joining the group as well,” our source tells us.