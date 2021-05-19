Melissa Gorga Slams Jennifer Aydin Ahead Of ‘RHONJ’ Reunion: ‘I Know Fake & Conniving When I See It’

Melissa Gorga called out Jennifer Aydin in a scathing post about her ‘fake’ personality, with just hours to go before the RHONJ reunion special airs.

Oh, it’s on! Melissa Gorga posted some glamorous photos from the upcoming The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special to Instagram featuring all of her co-stars… except for Jennifer Aydin. Melissa revealed that there’s a very particular reason why she excluded her: it’s called being “fake.”

“Tonight! #RHONJ Reunion! I’ve been reading all your comments and I know how much you loved this season! Believe me we are on them for it being such a short one! We hear you,” Melissa wrote as the caption on her May 19 post. “Notice I posted everyone except for one person who I feel is truly happy when family and friends are divided. Probably because she would throw her own mother under the bus for TV. Or if it would make Teresa happy.

“I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it,” she continued. “When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a huge red flag. ENVY BABY! They might want to try to be the fun tipsy one like you, but they fail and just look sloppy. Lots of skeletons in the closet over there. I’m nice until I’m not. Pay attention everyone- you will see it. I love you all. Thank you for your support always.”

Apparently, some of Melissa’s RHONJ co-stars agree. Jackie Goldschneider commented “Damn straight!!!!!” on the post. Margaret Josephs wrote, “Love you!! Omg the queen has spoken.” Fans may recall that Margaret and Jennifer got into a massive blowout this season after Jennifer called her “sloppy” for sleeping with her boss when she was younger. Margaret had told the group that she had been sexually harassed by him.

Melissa and Jennifer never had their own beef — at least not in front of the cameras — but it’s clear from the caption that she didn’t love Jennifer’s family drama. This past season, Jennifer tried to “fix” her parents’ relationship and moved her elderly father into her home. Her mother was furious, seeing it as Jennifer taking his side in the fight, and the two are no longer talking.

As for Melissa’s “fun tipsy” comment… that could be a reference to Jennifer getting so drunk at Teresa’s pool party that she fell over and had to be carried out. Well, Jennifer responded with a post of her own and a scathing takedown of Melissa. “Take a good look at what unbothered looks like,” she wrote, sharing several glam photos from the RHONJ reunion. I’m on this show because of me- not because my sister-n-law or a more entertaining husband.

“My husband is a class act who respects women and would never stoop low for the cameras,” she continued. “I guess people envy what they don’t have – I share real and authentic stories, not fake, made up ones. And I see that some people are threatened by that. You can take your ‘sloppy’ comments and run with it all you want-hold on to it for dear life- ya got nothing else. Your group is infested with a snake that talks behind all your backs and you’re just Salty… And Boring to Boot! So careful with all that reach, you’re gonna pull a muscle #Rhonj #reunion #Tonight! #IRetaliate”

We’ll see how it all plays out when the RHONJ reunion special airs TONIGHT, May 19, at 9:00pm on Bravo.