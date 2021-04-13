‘RHONJ’: Dolores Catania Teases Season-Ending Cast Fight — You’ll ‘See Me Get Mad’

The current season of ‘RHONJ’ may be nearing its end, but according to Dolores, it sounds like it’s going to go out with a bang.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey never fails to deliver epic drama, and Dolores Catania tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the final few episodes of the show’s current season will further prove that. According to her, viewers will see her “get mad” at her co-stars amid their constant criticism of her romance with David Principe. It’s not yet clear whether or not the fight has anything to do with David, but what she did tell us is very interesting.

“Some people aren’t open minded to other things,” Dolores told us when discussing why she thinks her co-stars are constantly critiquing her relationship with David. After years of dating, Dolores and David still don’t live together, and they aren’t yet engaged. Dolores is totally fine with her current situation, but as viewers have seen over the last few seasons, her co-stars have differing opinions about it.

“I’m a very traditional girl, as is my cast, but I’m also open to more modern, conventional things because you have to conform to what life puts in front of your face,” she further explained to us. “If I didn’t, I would still be in the fetal position over my divorce, so I learned a long time ago that things aren’t always going the way you think they do, but if they don’t there’s probably number one, a good reason that they don’t turn out like that. [And] number two, that’s OK. What you do with it is your business.”

Dolores then hinted that a big fight may happen at the end of this season. And while she said it doesn’t have to do with her cast not understanding her relationship, she did mention it as an afterthought while revealing that her co-stars don’t seem to always believe what she says. So maybe they don’t truly believe she’s happy with David?

“A relationship is between two people, so, I don’t think that they understand that I appreciate the freedom that I have, but you’re going to see me get mad [and] there’s going to be a reason that I get mad,” she further explained. “Not because my friends didn’t understand my relationship or whatever, it was for a different reason. I have a thing I live by — If my friends are in my life, they are privy to what goes on in my life and how I really feel. So if I say I’m happy, trust me, I am. When I say I’m not, trust me, I’m not. But I’m also going to let you have your opinion because I love you because you’re my friend and I’m going to let you say what you want to say.”

At the end of the day, Dolores told us she’s “happy”, so that’s all that matter, if you ask us. She said, “Everybody should have what I have. A lot of people would like the freedom that I have. I have a couple men in my life for different things. I’ve got [ex-husband] Frank [Catania]. I’ve got David Principe. I’m doing OK and I have no accountability to anybody. I’m not complaining, because when the world opens up again and I can go out there and do my thing, I want to do my thing.”

