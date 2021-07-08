Sofia Vergara, 48, Rocks A Plunging Black Swimsuit On Vacation With Joe Manganiello & Friends

Sofia Vergara looked absolutely incredible in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit while on vacation with Joe Manganiello!

When it comes to Sofia Vergara, 48, she always knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation with Joe Manganiello, 44, and friends. The Modern Family actress looked stunning in a low-cut V-neck black swimsuit that had a sweetheart neckline and thick straps. Her toned legs were on full display in the one-piece bathing suit as she accessorized with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses.

Sofia posted a slideshow of her vacation featuring three photos – one of her cuddled up with Joe and their dog, another of her in her swimsuit, and the last one a hilarious photo of her puppy wrapped up in Joe’s arm. Meanwhile, just a day before, she posted another photo of her on vacation with two other ladies. For the outing, Sofia rocked a strapless ruffled white crop top with high-waisted, wide-leg pineapple print trousers.

It seems as though Sofia had a fabulous time while on vacation, considering she posted a ton of photos to Instagram. Another shot pictured her rocking a long colorfully patterned sheer maxi dress cover-up which she styled with simple white sandals.

Perhaps our favorite look from her though was the sleeveless spaghetti strap midi dress she wore. The dress featured a V-neckline trimmed with lace with a fitted bodice while the entire frock was covered in a gorgeous blue and white floral pattern. From her red flowy maxi dress to her floral maxi to her long flowy seashell gown, Sofia looked absolutely gorgeous on a her vacation and we loved all of her outfits.