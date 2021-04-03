Gallery

13 Stars Dressing Up Their Jeans With Heels: Sofia Vergara, Rihanna & More

Pairing jeans with high heels is the perfect way to dress up a more casual look — and so many of our favorite stars are on top of the trend!

Jeans are a staple in anyone’s wardrobe, and they can be dressed up or down depending on how they’re accessorized. One way to add some flair to a pair of simple jeans is by wearing heels, and many celebrities have done just that over the years. We rounded up some of the most fashionable jeans and heels combinations, from stars like Sofia Vergara, Rihanna and more!

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara out in a pair of light jeans and heels. (Shutterstock)

Sofia looked stunning when she stepped out in some light-wash denim. Her capri pants were paired with a tight black top, along with a dressy coat, which she draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with sky-high black heels, which had a peephole toe. While the jeans were very casual, the jacket and heels made Sofia look ready for an important meeting.

Rihanna

Rihanna wearing white heels with her jeans. (BACKGRID)

In 2020, Rihanna was photographed heading out to dinner with some friends in jeans and a sexy, low-cut top with her lingerie showing. The look was already sexy, and RiRi added some more flair to it by wearing a pair of white high heels, as well. Although she tried to keep incognito with her baseball cap and face mask, there was no mistaking her top-notch style!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in an all-denim outfit and heels. (Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez has been on top of the jeans and heels trend for years! While out with her son Max, she wore an all-denim outfit, which she completed with sky-high, nude-colored heels. She pulled her hair back into an updo and wore sunglasses for the outing, as well. Overall, it was a super fierce look that only J.Lo could pull off! Check out the gallery above for more photos of stars like Gigi Hadid, Delilah Hamlin and many more wearing heels with their jeans.