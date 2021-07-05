See Pics

Tristan Thompson Rocks Open White Shirt On Solo Party Outing After Khloe Kardashian Split

tristan
BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - A newly single Tristan Thompson arrives solo to The Revolve Party at Nobu in Malibu. Tristan appears to be in good spirit despite his recent split from his long-time girlfriend and baby mother Khloe Kardashian.
Tristan Thompson is seen leaving Madeo restaurant after having dinner with friends in Beverly Hills. 17 Apr 2019
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Tristan Thompson wore an unbuttoned shirt and plenty of bling as he arrived at celeb hotspot Nobu Malibu for a Fourth of July party.

Tristan Thompson, 30, was riding solo on the Fourth of July when he hit up a party at the popular Los Angeles restaurant, Nobu Malibu. The NBA star, who recently split again from Khloe Kardashian, appeared to be in high spirits when he arrived at the celeb hot spot for a party hosted by fashion giant, Revolve. The Boston Celtics player cut a casual figure in a white button-up top, which exposed his chest and midsection, along with beige pants.

tristan
Tristan Thompson. Image: BACKGRID

He also accessorized with black sunglasses, an oversized silver necklace, and matching diamond earrings. As fans would know, the outing comes just one week after he called Khloe an “amazing partner” in an Instagram post in honor of her 37th birthday. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he began, referencing their sweet 3-year-old daughter True.

“Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you,” he added. “Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.” Earlier in the day, Khloe also posted a sweet video of True wishing her a happy birthday, while sister Kim Kardashian, 40, also shared a tribute.

tristan
Tristan Thompson. Image: SplashNews

Khloe’s birthday came just a few days after she and Tristan reportedly split for the third time. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Good American founder was  “embarrassed, devastated and heartbroken” over the break up, but she doesn’t want “any bad blood” between them. “They are getting along fine and just focused on co-parenting True, plain and simple,” the insider also noted.

“Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” the source added. “She had nothing to hide and was being completely candid about where things stood between her and Tristan.” The insider also explained that allegations that Tristan had cheated yet again, “surfaced after the taping and Khloe broke things off shortly after that.” They continued, “Khloe and Tristan are getting along fine and just focused on co-parenting True, plain and simple. That’s all Khloe cares about and she’s not interested in any bad blood or drama between them.”