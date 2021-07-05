Miley Cyrus Rocks Plunging Leather Top As She Advocates For Britney Spears At 4th Of July Show

Rock on! Miley Cyrus took the stage at the newly opened Resorts World in Las Vegas for an epic 4th of July show.

Miley Cyrus, 28, showed off her American pride in this ensemble! The Tennessee native rocked a plunging leather leather vest top adorned with stars and a short, sequin mini skirt as she rocked out for a 4th of July concert at Resorts World in Las Vegas! Rocking her blonde mullet, Miley looked incredible as she sang some of her biggest hits — past and present — for the lucky attendees. She finished her risqué ensemble with a pair of point black suede boots featuring the same star details as the top, as well as a cuban link diamond necklace and various bracelets.

During the show, Miley also advocated for Britney Spears, 39, who she collaborated on 2013 tune “Bangerz” with. “Miley gave a huge shout out to Britney saying ‘Free Britney’ in her songs,” a source in attendance spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The support comes less than two weeks after Britney testified in court against her on-going conservatorship and request to remove dad Jamie Spears, 68, from control of her estate (Jodi Montgomery serves as Britney’s personal conservator) and just months after bombshell documentary Framing Britney Spears.

During the show, she also yelled, “you cannot get bigger or better than Las Vegas” before making out with Kylie Sonique Love from RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Sonique stripped down to a one piece,” the source spilled. “Miley sounded and looked great and was in good spirits. She sounded incredible and had lots of energy. She also said, ‘it kind of feels like my first time’ when she was performing,” the insider added.

The “Party In The U.S.A.” singer was performing inside the newly opened Ayu Dayclub by Zouk Group. Inspired by the islands of Southeast Asia, the club is part the newest resort on the Las Vegas strip which includes the Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords. Attendees included DJ Tiësto, model Hailey Clauson, Selling Sunset‘s Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Tina Louise. The show was broadcast across the resort’s massive 100,000-square-foot LED Screen (one of the largest such displays in the U.S.) for fans on the strip to jam out, as well.