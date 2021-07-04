See Pics

Larsa Pippen, Joseph Baena & More Stars Celebrate The 4th Of July 2021 — See Pics

It’s that time of the year! The 4th of July is here and celebs like Larsa Pippen and Jessica Simpson are celebrating the holiday with friends and family.

Happy birthday, America! As the Fourth of July kicks off, some of our favorite celebrities are celebrating the annual holiday. Stars have taken to social media to share snaps of themselves soaking up the summer sunshine and toasting to the USA. From Larsa Pippen to Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena, see how some of your favorite A-listers are celebrating Independence Day in 2021.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen was all smiles in a sweet video cuddling up to his son Benjamin. “Happy Fourth!” he captioned the clip, in which he wore a blue and white striped tee, while his mini-me son donned a red, white and blue striped shirt. How patriotic!

Kristen Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari posted a pic of herself and a group of pals soaking up the summer sun, celebrating the Fourth of July. “‘Merica,” she captioned the pic simply. In the snap, she wore a plunging, burgundy swimsuit, featuring a large cutout at her midsection. She also donned a pair of high waisted daisy duke shorts and a pair of dark shades.  

Larsa Pippen 

Larsa Pippen stunned in a gorgeous snap of herself celebrating the holiday. “Happy 4th of July,” the Chicago native captioned the pic, in which she rocked a red two piece swimsuit while posing at a pool. Larsa faced away from the camera and looked back over her shoulder, allowing her highlighted tresses to fall down her back. The mom-of-four’s lips looked super plump as she offered the camera a sultry pout, while making the most of the summer sunshine.

Joseph Baena 

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena opened up about how “grateful” he is to be American. “Very thankful to be born and raised in the United States of America,” he captioned a snp of himself rocking an army green jacket, featuring an American flag patch. “Grateful for my freedom and what this day means to my country. Happy 4th of July!!!”

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson, 40, is celebrating multiple holidays today! Not only is she toasting to the Fourth of July, but also her newly-minted 8-year-old son, Ace Knute. The singer turned fashion mogul — who shares Ace and daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, with husband Eric Johnson — gushed about her middle child as he celebrated his birthday. “What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8! Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy,” she captioned a happy snap of the family.

Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, and her boyfriend Jason Tartick, 32, are celebrating Independence Day as an engaged couple! The Bachelor alums posed for a happy snap, while rocking red, white and blue swimwear. “One of your last 4ths not being a part US citizen….letssss goo!” Jason captioned the photo, referencing the fact his wife-to-be is actually Canadian!

Billie Lourd

Actress Billie Lourd, 28, is celebrating the Fourth of July with her fiance Austen Rydell. The new mom, who is the daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, took to Instagram to share a series of sweet family pics. The photo set showed her rocking a blue, floral mini dress while kissing Austen on a boat. Another pic showed her rocking denim daisy duke shorts and a red and white top, along with white slides and a white trucker hat. She captioned the pic with red, white and blue hearts, along with the hashtags, “#momanddad #takethelake #doinbruin.”