20 Patriotic July 4th Cocktail Recipes Perfect For Your Socially Distanced Celebrations

Whether you’re hosting a socially distant BBQ or having a virtual July 4th celebration, these cocktails are festive & fun for the holiday!

It’s time to celebrate! July 4th is here — believe it or not — and while we’re still practicing social distancing and remaining safe in quarantine, there’s still room for festivities and fun! This year, whether you’re BBQing with family, hosting a virtual Zoom bash or hanging solo with your pets, we’ve got July 4th cocktail recipes that are a fit for every occasion!

To keep cool in the hot weather this weekend, we recommended sipping on the Martini & Rossi Frosé and Frosecco, which comes in a cute pouch! Another favorite is a smokey concoction that is the Roasted Strawberry Margarita by Cointreau that is a fabulous supplement to a BBQ. Belvedere took their cocktail recipes the all natural root this July 4th, using garden-fresh produce! We’ve got their fresh-pressed Cantaloupe cocktail recipe down below for you, along with so many refreshing others, you’ll want to make them all!

Roasted Strawberry Margarita

1oz Cointreau

2oz Mezcal

1oz Fresh Lime Juice

2oz Roasted Strawberry Puree

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry. Roasted Strawberry Puree: Remove strawberry topics, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in a blender. Fine strain.

Freedom Mule

1.5 oz White Guillotine 1 ½ oz

1/6 oz Lime juice

4 oz Ginger beer

Add sliced strawberries

Add blueberries

Combine vodka and ginger beer in a copper mug or highball glass filled with ice. Add lime juice. Stir gently and garnish with a strawberry and blueberries.

Fourth of July Fizz, created by Ocean Spray

1 cup blueberries

2 1/2 cups Ocean Spray® Cran•America™ Juice Drink

2 cups blueberry vodka

2 1/2 cups ginger ale

2 1/2 cups club soda

1 lime, juiced

Smash blueberries into the bottom of a drink pitcher with a large spoon. Add the rest of the ingredients into the pitcher, stir and serve over ice.

Pomegranate White Tea Sangria (courtesy of Natalie’s Juice)

32 oz Natalie’s Pomegranate White Tea

750 ml bottle dry Rose wine, chilled

2 cups Lillet Blanc, chilled

1 cup strawberries

1 cup blueberries

1⁄2 cup blackberries

Watermelon, garnish

Club soda, optional

Chill the Pomegranate White Tea, Rosé and Lillet Blanc for several hours. In a large pitcher, combine the Pomegranate White Tea, Rosé, Lillet Blanc, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. Chill for 3-4 hours to let the flavors combine. Serve in glasses with some of the fruit and top with a splash of club soda, if desired. Garnish with watermelon stars for a fun patriotic touch.

Peroni Negroni

Provided by Peroni Italia

0.5 Ounces Bitter Italian Aperitif

0.5 Ounces of Gin

0.5 Ounces of Sweet Vermouth

6 Ounces of Peroni

Pour all ingredients in a 0.4L glass. Fill with ice. Garnish with orange twist.

The Heirloom

1.5oz The Botanist Gin

.5oz Dry Vermouth

1oz Tomato Water

Pinch of Sea Salt

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass. Add ice, stir and strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a lemon peel. Tomato Water: Blend one tomato and strain water through cheesecloth.

Smirnoff Red White & Berry Apertif Spritz

6-8 ice cubes

0.75 oz. Smirnoff Red, White, & Berry Seltzer

0.75 oz. Italian aperitif

0.75 oz. Sparkling water

1 thin orange slice for garnish

Fill a wine goblet with ice. Add Smirnoff Seltzer Red White and Berry, followed by Aperol and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice, mint and edible orange flower petals.

Red Rum Punch

¾ parts BACARDÍ Limon

¾ parts BACARDÍ Raspberry

¾ parts BACARDÍ Superior

½ parts Grenadine

2 parts Sweet & Sour

1 parts Cranberry Juice

Garnish with Lemon Wedge or Mint

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl that is filled with ice blocks. Stir. Garnish the bowl with lemon wheels and raspberries.

POM + Strawberry Mojito

2 strawberries, sliced

8 mint leaves, plus more for garnish

2 teaspoons sugar

½ cup (4 oz)

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 oz rum

½ cup seltzer

POM POMS Fresh Arils

for garnish

Ice

Divide strawberries, mint and sugar between the glasses and muddle together. Fill glasses half full of ice. Add half the POM juice, lime juice, and rum to each glass, then top off with seltzer and stir. Garnish with POM POMS, lime and mint.

Elderflower Bramble

1.5 oz Crown Royal DeLuxe

0.75 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

0.5 oz Elderflower Cordial

1 Dash of sugar syrup

1 Dash of Fee Brothers Orange Bitters

Fill a short glass with crushed ice and build ingredients in order listed. Finish with more ice till nearly overflowing.

The BON V!V Frozen Calypso

2 ounces coconut rum

2 ounces pineapple juice

1 cup ice cubes

4 ounces BON V!V Coconut Pineapple Spiked Seltzer

Lime wheel & pineapple leaf garnish

Add liquid ingredients and ice to the blender and blend to a slush. Garnish with lime and pineapple leaf fan.

Mango Tequila Sunrise

Ice

3oz Grenadine

2 oz Tequila

4 oz orange juice

3 oz Bolthouse farms Amazing Mango

Raspberries

Blood orange

Add ice into glass. Pour grenadine, tequila, orange juice and then Bolthouse Farms Amazing Mango over ice. Garnish with raspberries and slice of Blood Orange.

Recuerdo Lilly Mezcal

1 1/2 oz Recuerdo Joven Mezcal

2 oz cream of coconut

1 oz blue curacao

1 dash evaporated milk

5 fresh raspberries

1 small piece of ginger

In a martini glass, muddle 2 raspberries with the curacao and 3/4 oz of Recuerdo Mezcal. Mix the cream of coconut, the evaporated milk, the ginger and 3/4 oz of Recuerdo Mezcal in a blender with plenty of ice, to the consistency of ice cream. Serve this mix on top of what we muddled in the martini glass, and garnish with 3 raspberries on top.

Spicy Summer BABE

1.5 ounces blanco tequila

1 250ml can of BABE Rosé with bubbles

1.5 ounces lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 small watermelon

1 Jalapeño Pepper

Fresh mint, to garnish (optional)

Roses, to garnish (optional)

Combine tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker. Cut two 1-inch cubes of watermelon and one circular slice of jalapeno pepper and add to the shaker. (If you want it less spicy, omit the seeds of the pepper). Muddle until thoroughly blended. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds. Double strain into a wine glass over a large ice cube. Fill glass to the top with BABE Rosé with bubbles and garnish with mint, rose and jalapeno.

Bulleit Rye Apple Pie Old Fashioned

1.5 oz Bulleit Rye

.25 oz Cinnamon Syrup

2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

2 Dashes Hella Apple Blossom Bitters

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice.

RumHaven Strawberry Frosé (Serves 4-6)

3/4 C. RumHaven

1 Bottle of Rose (Frozen)

1 C. Frozen Strawberries

1/2 C. Lime Juice

1/4 C. Simple Syrup

Ice

Blend it all together and serve in fun glasses to complement any summer weekend hangout.

The Jalapeño Avocado Margarita

4 oz. Tequila Bribón Blanco

2 oz. Agave nectar (cut 50/50 with water)

2 oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice

1/2 avocado, peeled and mashed

2 slices jalapeño

Lime wheels, for garnish

1 cup ice, plus extra for serving

Fill two rocks glasses with ice. Set aside. Place ripe avocado, and jalapeno slices in a cocktail shaker. Muddle ingredients until they’re thoroughly mashed. Add remaining ingredients to the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into the two rocks glasses. Garnish with the remaining lime wheels.

Belvedere Super Cocktail — Cantaloupe

1.5 oz / 40 ml Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz / 15 ml Lavender Honey

.75 oz / 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

2 oz / 60 ml Fresh Cantaloupe Juice

3 oz / 90 ml Soda Water

Melon Ball & Mint Sprig

Shake all ingredients and strain into a Rocks glass. Garnish with a melon ball and mint sprig.

NOLET’S Silver Berry Independent Punch

1 1/2 cups NOLET’S Silver Gin

1/2 cup Chambord Liqueur

1/2 cup Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

2 1/2 cups Lemonade

1/4-1/2 cup Simple Syrup

1 cup Blackberries or Blueberries

1 cup Strawberries

1 cup Raspberries

Puree fruit in blender and strain out solids or juice fresh berries in a juicer. Mix berry juice with NOLET’S Silver Gin, Chambord, and Maraschino Liqueur with lemonade in a large pitcher or punchbowl. Taste for sweetness and adjust with simple syrup as needed. Add ice to the mixture, and serve over ice with fruit or floral garnish in a rocks glass.

Italian Rama Tonic, Developed by Alejandro Mazza, Global Brand Ambassador for Ramazzotti

1 oz Ramazzotti Amaro

1 oz Malfy Sicilian Blood Orange Gin

6 oz Premium Tonic Water

Add Ramazzotti Amaro and Malfy gin to a glass filled with ice. Top with premium tonic water. Garnish with a blood orange slice and basil leaf.

Watermelon Manarita (Serves 6)

12 oz Teremana Blanco

6 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 oz Agave Nectar

5 oz Water

12 to 18 Watermelon Chunks

Combine watermelon, agave nectar and water in a pitcher (or other large serving vessel) and gently muddle. Next add fresh lime juice and Teremana. Top with ice and give it a stir to incorporate the ingredients. Serve over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel or watermelon chunk.

D’USSE Watermelon Spritz

1.5 parts D’USSE VSOP

0.5 part Aperol

2 parts fresh watermelon juice

0.5 part simple syrup

0.5 part fresh lemon juice

1 part Sparkling Wine

Add D’USSE, Aperol, watermelon juice, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled wine glass. Top with Sparkling Wine. Garnish with a watermelon ball skewer and orange peel.

Chivas Regal Hot Pink Paloma

1.5 oz Chivas Regal 12 Year Old

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz Prickly Pear Puree

4 oz grapefruit soda

Build in a glass. Stir. Serve on the rocks in a collins glass. Garnish with grapefruit peel.

Martini & Rossi Frosé and Frosecco

These frozen, ready-to-drink wine based cocktails (6.5% ABV) that are the perfect way to elevate any upcoming 4th of July celebrations, whether they are socially distant backyard get togethers or a simple celebration from your couch with your loved ones and pets.

Barbary Punch

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy of choice

48 oz. Pineapple Juice

8 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

4 oz. Simple Syrup

Add ingredients into a punch bowl with large ice cubes and stir together to combine. Garnish each cocktail with a fresh pineapple, a brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry, and lime wheel.

Pomegranate Margarita

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Pomegranate juice

.25 oz Agave nectar

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel placed directly into the glass.

Organic Spritzes from Miami Cocktail Company

Each Organic Spritz has a dynamic taste profile, achieved through natural fruit juices and without any preservatives, artificial flavors, color, or added sweeteners. Crowd pleasers such as the Grapefruit & Hibiscus Paloma Spritz and Elderflower & Ginger Margarita Spritz pack a refreshing punch, with an effervescence sure to make sparks fly!

Berry Ginger Slushy

2 Cups Frozen Mixed Berries

Juice of 2 Lemons

1 Cup Simple Syrup

1 Cup Tito’s Vodka

2 Cups Reed’s Real Ginger Ale

Rosemary Spring

Blender together ingredients, garnish with rosemary, AND ENJOY!

Cutwater Spirits’ Rum Mint Mojito

The Rum Mint Mojito is the 19th addition to Cutwater Spirits’ innovative line of ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails, made with real, award-winning spirits distilled in San Diego.

La Pinta Margarita Float

Strawberry Margarita

1 cup strawberries chopped

1/3 cup sugar or honey

1 cup water

1/2 cup of La Pinta Pomegranate Liqueur

2 tablespoons Cointreau

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

Float

Salt for glass rim

Vanilla coconut ice cream or regular vanilla bean ice cream

Lemon-lime soda water

Pomegranate seeds for garnish

Combine strawberries, sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries break down, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and pour mixture into a blender. Puree until smooth or strain mixture through a fine mesh strainer, pushing the juices out of the strawberries. Pour the mixture into a pitcher and add La Pinta Pomegranate Liqueur, Cointreau and fresh lime juice. Cover and refrigerate until cold or until ready to use. Then layer 1-2 tablespoons of the strawberry margarita with a few fresh berries, 1 scoop of ice cream until your glass is almost full. Pour lemon-lime soda water on top until it reaches the lip of the glass. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and enjoy!