8 Stars Wearing American Flag Bikinis: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

It’s almost the Fourth of July, which means it’s time to break out your best star-spangled attire, including those red, white and blue bikinis! Take a look back at the bikinis worn by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more!

It’s officially time to enjoy the triple b’s — beach, barbecues, and bikinis of course! So grab your bestie, a drink, and let’s celebrate! What better way to show off your love for America than with a cute American flag bikini!? We’re so excited to see what celebs wear this year to celebrate the patriotic holiday, but for now, let’s take a look back at some of our favorites from over the past few years!

Taylor Swift, 30, and her squad wore some super hot patriotic beach attire at her epic Fourth of July party in 2016 and we still can’t get over just how good they looked! Taylor was photographed giving model Cara Delevingne, 27, a smooch on the cheek while waving a flag in the air. Bestie Gigi Hadid, 25, posed next to them looking excited as ever in a vertical striped red, white, and blue one piece which matched Taylor’s. Can we get in on this squad action next time please? Bestie goals for sure! But Gigi has been flying her flags for a while! The year before, Gigi modeled in red white and blue bikini perfect for July Fourth! It was the perfect ensemble for a day at the beach!

Modern Family alum Ariel Winter, 22, wore a super cute red, white, and blue bikini that we’re totally obsessed with! Ariel posted a hot photo of her driving a boat in her cute suit while showing her best side of course! Her patriotic bikini was tie-dye and super strappy — looking good, Ariel!

Along with the actress, model Kendall Jenner, 24, got in touch with her patriotic side when she sported a red, white and blue string bikini for the Fourth of July in 2013! Kendall enjoyed some sun sand and even took a dip in the water with her boogie board! She clearly enjoyed the holiday.

Oh — and we can’t forget Miley Cyrus‘ epic Fourth of July ensemble either! Miley once posed in a stars and stripes bikini top with matching high waisted shorts and ALL the accessories to match. We’re talking necklaces, confetti, and headwear! We’re taking our Fourth inspiration from Miley this year!

To see more pics of celebs in sexy patriotic bikinis, click through our gallery above! Enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July and be safe!