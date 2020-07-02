Gallery
Hollywood Life

8 Stars Wearing American Flag Bikinis: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

gigi hadid
SPLASHNEWS.COM
Karlie Kloss wears a patriotic red white and blue bikini while playing with a football at Taylor Swift's house on 4th of July in Rhode Island. Pictured: Karlie Kloss Ref: SPL1313353 040716 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Romee Strijd on the catwalk Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Women's Collection featuring the TommyxGigi Collection, Runway, Tommyland, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2017
Gigi Hadid wears a red, white and blue one piece swimsuit when catching a football at Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island on the 4th of July. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL1313171 040716 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

It’s almost the Fourth of July, which means it’s time to break out your best star-spangled attire, including those red, white and blue bikinis! Take a look back at the bikinis worn by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more!

It’s officially time to enjoy the triple b’s — beach, barbecues, and bikinis of course! So grab your bestie, a drink, and let’s celebrate! What better way to show off your love for America than with a cute American flag bikini!? We’re so excited to see what celebs wear this year to celebrate the patriotic holiday, but for now, let’s take a look back at some of our favorites from over the past few years!

Taylor Swift, 30, and her squad wore some super hot patriotic beach attire at her epic Fourth of July party in 2016 and we still can’t get over just how good they looked! Taylor was photographed giving model Cara Delevingne, 27, a smooch on the cheek while waving a flag in the air. Bestie Gigi Hadid, 25, posed next to them looking excited as ever in a vertical striped red, white, and blue one piece which matched Taylor’s. Can we get in on this squad action next time please? Bestie goals for sure! But Gigi has been flying her flags for a while! The year before, Gigi modeled in red white and blue bikini perfect for July Fourth! It was the perfect ensemble for a day at the beach!

gigi hadid
Gigi Hadid stuns on the beach in Miami in 2015 in a red, blue and white bikini [SplashNews.com].
Modern Family alum Ariel Winter, 22, wore a super cute red, white, and blue bikini that we’re totally obsessed with! Ariel posted a hot photo of her driving a boat in her cute suit while showing her best side of course! Her patriotic bikini was tie-dye and super strappy — looking good, Ariel!

Along with the actress, model Kendall Jenner, 24, got in touch with her patriotic side when she sported a red, white and blue string bikini for the Fourth of July in 2013! Kendall enjoyed some sun sand and even took a dip in the water with her boogie board! She clearly enjoyed the holiday.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner rocked an American flag-themed bikini on the 4th of July in 2013 [SplashNews.com].
Oh — and we can’t forget Miley Cyrus‘ epic Fourth of July ensemble either! Miley once posed in a stars and stripes bikini top with matching high waisted shorts and ALL the accessories to match. We’re talking necklaces, confetti, and headwear! We’re taking our Fourth inspiration from Miley this year!

To see more pics of celebs in sexy patriotic bikinis, click through our gallery above! Enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July and be safe!