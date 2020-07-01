4th Of July Deals: Over 25 Amazing Sales That Will Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck

The fourth of July is around the corner & we rounded up all of the best sales, where you can save on tons of items, that are running all weekend long!

While the fourth of July is famous for the holiday and long weekend spent barbequing with friends and family, it’s also known for being a great day for sales. From fashion to beauty and home, we rounded up all of the best sales running all weekend long, that you need to know about. We pulled together a list of sales, which you can see below, that will give you the most bang for your buck and you will not be disappointed.

REEF

Friday, 7/3 – Monday, 7/6: 25 percent off sitewide

LUXOME

25% off sitewide + FREE shipping available now through July 4th weekend

Alterna

Get 40% off at Ulta.com on all your favorite Alterna products including their new line, My Hair My Canvas during the week of Fourth of July

Stila

Last call on select sale items at StilaCosmetics.com/sale. Plus, get a free pair of red sunglasses on purchases $60+ with code Independence

Schwarzkopf Color

$3 off 1 item from July 5th – July 11th at Dollar General

$3 off 1 Simply Color, Color Ultime or got2b color products from June 14th – July 4th at Target

$9.99 price point from June 28th – July 26th at Walgreens

Spend $25, get $5 extra dollars back on June 28th and buy 2 items for $20 get $4 extra dollars back at CVS

Got2b

At Target get $2 off 1 got2b styling product from June 21st to July 4th

Bosley Professional Strength

Get 50% off sitewide at BosleyPro.com during the week of Fourth of July

Masqueology

25% off sale sitewide, no code needed

Date Range: 7/3 to 7/5

Mane Club

Sale Details: 25% off your entire Mane Club purchase promo from Maneclubnyc.com

Date Range: 7/1 to 7/5

Fulton & Roark

Sale Details: 20% off sitewide using code “JULY4” (with the exclusion of gift cards)

Date Range: 7/1 to 7/4

RevitaLash

Sale Details: 15% off purchase of $100 or more with code FIREWORKS- 7/3-7/5

Date Range: 7/3 – 7/5

COOLA

Sale Details: With any purchase on July 4th, you’ll receive a Refreshing Water Mist 10ml (deluxe sample). Value is $14/unit.

Date Range: 7/4

SodaStream

Dates: 6/29 – 7/4 at 11:59 pm EST

Discount: 10% Off Orders of $50+

Code: USA

Allswell

Dates: 6/22-7/6

Deal: 15% off The Luxe Hybrid and The Supreme Mattresses

Code: SLEEP15

Old Navy

Dates: 6/24 – 7/5

Details: up to 60% off everything with styles from $6

Tees & tanks from $6

Shorts from $10

Dresses from $8

Bed Bath & Beyond

Dates: 7/1-7/5

Details:

25% off Beach Towels

20% OFF SAMSONITE SIGNIFY LTE AND OPTO PC 2

Up to 30% off select B&W Comforters and Quilts

Up to 30% off select B&W Bath Décor

Hotel 9pc Sets $79.99 any size

25% off Ellen Tracy Quilts/Throws

50% OFF FARBERWARE 22PC CAROUSEL

CRUX up to $40 off

20% VertuoLine Nespresso

HoMedics

Red, White and Relax Sale

Dates: 7/2 – 7/7

Deal: Enjoy 25% our entire Relaxation suite of products

Code: FOURTH

Draper James

Sale: 40% off sale, final sale

Dates: July 2nd – July 6th

Hush Puppies

Dates: 6/22 – 7/6

Deal: 30% Off Select Styles & an Extra 25% Off Sale Styles (Some Exclusions Apply)

Code: SUMMERSALE

KUSSHI

15% off any bag with a red interior or exterior – “The Red Sale” for the 4th of July starting this Friday, July 3rd – Monday, July 6th ending at midnight pst.

Joanna Vargas

NY and LA Salons will be offering 30% all services for the July 4th sale, including all packages too. This deal will run June 29th – July 5th. Consumers must mail salon@joannavargas.com to purchase, this will be Joanna’s last 30% off spa deal ever!

SEEN Skin-Caring Hair Care

20% off for July 4th, starting Friday, July 3rd at 12AM EST, through Sunday, July 5 at 11:59PM EST.

BELLAMI

Up to 30% OFF BELLAMI Classic Hair Extensions & Wigs and up to 75% OFF Hair Styling Tools & Accessories. Use the code JULY4 at checkout. Additionally, offering free worldwide shipping on all hair extension purchases.

Date: July 1st – July 5th

FLOWER Beauty

20% OFF sitewide on FlowerBeauty.com, use the code FIREWORKS at checkout.

Date: July 3rd – July 5th

Free Retractable FLOWER Beauty brush gift with $15 FLOWER Beauty purchase on Ulta.com.

Date: June 28th – July 11th

Tata Harper

Free full size Beautifying Face Oil gift with purchase on all orders of $250 on tataharperskincare.com, while supplies last. Value of $98.

Date: July 2nd – July 4th

JINsoon

15% OFF sitewide on jinsoon.com, use the code JULY4TH at checkout.

Date: July 3rd – July 5th

Lancôme

Date: July 4th

Buy Two Bi Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover 13.5oz, Get One Free

Buy Two Mascaras, Get One Bi Facil Makeup Remover 6.7oz Free

Buy One Monsieur Big Mascara, Get One Monsieur Mini Mascara Free

Buy One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 3.9oz, Get One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 1oz Free

Buy One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 1.7oz, Get One Advanced Genefique Yeux Eye Cream 0.5oz Free

Buy One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 1oz, Get One Advanced Genefique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask Free

Buy One Tresor Eau de Parfum 3.4oz, Get One Tresor Eau de Parfum 1oz Free

Innersense

Free shipping on orders of $25 or more on innersensebeauty.com.

Date: Now through July 30th