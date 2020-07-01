4th Of July Deals: Over 25 Amazing Sales That Will Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck
The fourth of July is around the corner & we rounded up all of the best sales, where you can save on tons of items, that are running all weekend long!
While the fourth of July is famous for the holiday and long weekend spent barbequing with friends and family, it’s also known for being a great day for sales. From fashion to beauty and home, we rounded up all of the best sales running all weekend long, that you need to know about. We pulled together a list of sales, which you can see below, that will give you the most bang for your buck and you will not be disappointed.
REEF
Friday, 7/3 – Monday, 7/6: 25 percent off sitewide
LUXOME
25% off sitewide + FREE shipping available now through July 4th weekend
Alterna
Get 40% off at Ulta.com on all your favorite Alterna products including their new line, My Hair My Canvas during the week of Fourth of July
Stila
Last call on select sale items at StilaCosmetics.com/sale. Plus, get a free pair of red sunglasses on purchases $60+ with code Independence
Schwarzkopf Color
$3 off 1 item from July 5th – July 11th at Dollar General
$3 off 1 Simply Color, Color Ultime or got2b color products from June 14th – July 4th at Target
$9.99 price point from June 28th – July 26th at Walgreens
Spend $25, get $5 extra dollars back on June 28th and buy 2 items for $20 get $4 extra dollars back at CVS
Got2b
At Target get $2 off 1 got2b styling product from June 21st to July 4th
Bosley Professional Strength
Get 50% off sitewide at BosleyPro.com during the week of Fourth of July
Masqueology
25% off sale sitewide, no code needed
Date Range: 7/3 to 7/5
Mane Club
Sale Details: 25% off your entire Mane Club purchase promo from Maneclubnyc.com
Date Range: 7/1 to 7/5
Fulton & Roark
Sale Details: 20% off sitewide using code “JULY4” (with the exclusion of gift cards)
Date Range: 7/1 to 7/4
RevitaLash
Sale Details: 15% off purchase of $100 or more with code FIREWORKS- 7/3-7/5
Date Range: 7/3 – 7/5
COOLA
Sale Details: With any purchase on July 4th, you’ll receive a Refreshing Water Mist 10ml (deluxe sample). Value is $14/unit.
Date Range: 7/4
SodaStream
Dates: 6/29 – 7/4 at 11:59 pm EST
Discount: 10% Off Orders of $50+
Code: USA
Allswell
Dates: 6/22-7/6
Deal: 15% off The Luxe Hybrid and The Supreme Mattresses
Code: SLEEP15
Old Navy
Dates: 6/24 – 7/5
Details: up to 60% off everything with styles from $6
Tees & tanks from $6
Shorts from $10
Dresses from $8
Bed Bath & Beyond
Dates: 7/1-7/5
Details:
25% off Beach Towels
20% OFF SAMSONITE SIGNIFY LTE AND OPTO PC 2
Up to 30% off select B&W Comforters and Quilts
Up to 30% off select B&W Bath Décor
Hotel 9pc Sets $79.99 any size
25% off Ellen Tracy Quilts/Throws
50% OFF FARBERWARE 22PC CAROUSEL
CRUX up to $40 off
20% VertuoLine Nespresso
HoMedics
Red, White and Relax Sale
Dates: 7/2 – 7/7
Deal: Enjoy 25% our entire Relaxation suite of products
Code: FOURTH
Draper James
Sale: 40% off sale, final sale
Dates: July 2nd – July 6th
Hush Puppies
Dates: 6/22 – 7/6
Deal: 30% Off Select Styles & an Extra 25% Off Sale Styles (Some Exclusions Apply)
Code: SUMMERSALE
KUSSHI
15% off any bag with a red interior or exterior – “The Red Sale” for the 4th of July starting this Friday, July 3rd – Monday, July 6th ending at midnight pst.
Joanna Vargas
NY and LA Salons will be offering 30% all services for the July 4th sale, including all packages too. This deal will run June 29th – July 5th. Consumers must mail salon@joannavargas.com to purchase, this will be Joanna’s last 30% off spa deal ever!
SEEN Skin-Caring Hair Care
20% off for July 4th, starting Friday, July 3rd at 12AM EST, through Sunday, July 5 at 11:59PM EST.
BELLAMI
Up to 30% OFF BELLAMI Classic Hair Extensions & Wigs and up to 75% OFF Hair Styling Tools & Accessories. Use the code JULY4 at checkout. Additionally, offering free worldwide shipping on all hair extension purchases.
Date: July 1st – July 5th
FLOWER Beauty
20% OFF sitewide on FlowerBeauty.com, use the code FIREWORKS at checkout.
Date: July 3rd – July 5th
Free Retractable FLOWER Beauty brush gift with $15 FLOWER Beauty purchase on Ulta.com.
Date: June 28th – July 11th
Tata Harper
Free full size Beautifying Face Oil gift with purchase on all orders of $250 on tataharperskincare.com, while supplies last. Value of $98.
Date: July 2nd – July 4th
JINsoon
15% OFF sitewide on jinsoon.com, use the code JULY4TH at checkout.
Date: July 3rd – July 5th
Lancôme
Date: July 4th
Buy Two Bi Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover 13.5oz, Get One Free
Buy Two Mascaras, Get One Bi Facil Makeup Remover 6.7oz Free
Buy One Monsieur Big Mascara, Get One Monsieur Mini Mascara Free
Buy One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 3.9oz, Get One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 1oz Free
Buy One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 1.7oz, Get One Advanced Genefique Yeux Eye Cream 0.5oz Free
Buy One Advanced Genefique Face Serum 1oz, Get One Advanced Genefique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask Free
Buy One Tresor Eau de Parfum 3.4oz, Get One Tresor Eau de Parfum 1oz Free
Innersense
Free shipping on orders of $25 or more on innersensebeauty.com.
Date: Now through July 30th