Kourtney Kardashian Wears Plunging Black Bodysuit To Disneyland With Travis Barker & Kid

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, are becoming Disneyland regulars. The couple headed back to the Happiest Place on Earth for a 4th of July celebration with their kids, including her sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as his daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, via ex Shanna Moakler. Just a day earlier, Kourt posted that she was on vacation with Alabama, Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, and Kourt’s BFF Sarah Howard.

The Poosh founder rocked a throwback ‘90s look for the Disneyland visit, opting for a plunging black bodysuit and low rise bubblegum pink pant. Kourt’s drawstring bottoms, designed by The Laughing Geisha, appeared to be adorned with lyrics or a poem on the right leg, along with other images like a distorted movie poster. She finished the summer-ready ensemble with her go-to high top Marni sneakers in black leather, sunglasses and a silver pendent necklace. Chanel‘s signature chain straps also appeared around her shoulders, perhaps from one of the French designer’s leather quilted backpacks.

The crew looked like they had an absolute blast as they went for a ride on the classic Splash Mountain attraction. Based on the story and songs from 1946 Disney film Song of the South, the ride is best known for it’s plunging 15 meter drop into a large water pool. There were no ponchos in site (unlike Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for the similar Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios) as the group risked getting soaked at the end of the ride!

Travis sweetly hung onto Alabama’s shoulders as the ride made it’s way down, while Landon hilariously wrapped his hoodie tight around his head (perhaps to avoid getting wet hair OR to protect his Givenchy shirt). Kourtney was all-smiles for the moment, watching over Reign and Mason who bravely decided to take the front row seats. After the ride, Kourtney and Travis — who have been romantically linked since earlier this year — held hands as they made their way through the park. At one point, doting Travis even took 6-year-old Reign for a ride on his shoulders — how sweet!