Kirstie Alley Is Dragged After Tweeting That People Are Too ‘Open Minded’: She’s ‘Beyond Delusional’

Kirstie Alley stirred up drama online after sharing a series of outspoken tweets, including one where she claimed that people have become ‘too open minded’ in life.

Kirstie Alley, 70, has gotten herself embroiled in controversy once again. The Cheers actress angered many people over a string of opinionated tweets that she shared on Thursday, July 2. Kirstie started off by saying that she was watching TV and believes “that we’ve gone too far” as a society and that “moral code” is “being crammed” down children’s throats. She also said that “explicit sexual ‘education’ and ‘select’ ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival.” But Kirstie really set off the proverbial Twitter bomb when she wrote, “People are becoming so ‘open minded’ that down the road they will support pediphilia as people ‘just loving children.'” And from there, Kirstie’s followers were not happy.

People are becoming so “open minded” that down the road they will support pediphilia as people “just loving children”

You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can “ok boomer” me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

Kirstie’s followers had a lot to say about her controversial comments. One person tweeted that her claims were “beyond delusional,” adding of Kirstie, “I can’t wait for her to fade into obscurity.” Another follower said to Kirstie, “Okay, not sure why this has come up, but thats a really long leap you saying society is going to take.” Kirstie was also accused of being “hypocritical” for her comments, with people citing the facts that she supported Donald Trump as president and is a member of Scientology. When one follower told Kirstie she “forfeit the right to say lecture anyone about morality” due to her allegiance to Trump, Kirstie directly responded, “I reserve the right to say whatever I want on my own timeline. Always.”

That wasn’t the only instance that Kirstie responded to the Twitter criticism on Wednesday. One person told the former Dancing with the Stars finalist about her initial tweet, “That is the dumbest thing you have ever Tweeted” — and Kirstie had something to say about that. “Thank you Debi. But if you had followed me for years on Twitter you would know I’ve tweeted things that were lots dumber,” she responded. Kirstie eventually ended the debacle (for now) with one final tweet on the matter. “Damn it I’ve gotta go to work!! It was so much fun battling each other,” she said.

Au contraire. I reserve the right to say whatever I want on my own timeline. Always. https://t.co/JrCbaweB5m — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Kirstie is no stranger to starting drama on social media. In fact, she even began trending on Twitter in October when she revealed she was voting for Trump in the 2020 presidential election “because he’s not a politician.” She said at the time, “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it, folks, there you have it.” A whole bunch of people, including famous faces like Judd Apatow, jumped in on the online conversation to criticize Kirstie and point out her flaw in logic.

A few weeks after that fiasco, Kirstie and her short-lived early 2000s sitcom Victoria’s Closet got roasted by the CNN communications team after she dissed the network’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Kirstie claimed that CNN viewers wanted to “live in terror” amid the pandemic, the communications team hilariously wrote back to the actress, “Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time ‘Veronica’s Closet’ came on TV.”