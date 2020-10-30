Kirstie Alley & Her Show ‘Veronica’s Closet’ Get Roasted By CNN After She Disses Their COVID Coverage

Actress Kirstie Alley has been hilariously trolled by the CNN communications team after she claimed ‘fear of dying’ was the network’s ‘mantra’.

Cheers actor Kirstie Alley has been roasted by the CNN communications team after she dissed the network’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-time Donald Trump supporter took to Twitter on October 30, claiming that CNN viewers wanted to “live in terror.” She wrote, “I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!”

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

Surprisingly, the network’s public relations team clapped back at the actress, and her short-lived early 2000s sitcom Victoria’s Closet. “Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask,” the communications team hilariously wrote in response to her tweet.

Kirstie is certainly no stranger to controversy. She caused a massive Twitter storm on October 17 when she revealed she was voting for Trump “because he’s not a politician”. The 69-year-old, who rose to fame in the 80s, wrote, “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him four years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason.”

Kirstie then added, “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it, folks, there you have it.” Her name soon began trending worldwide and Twitter users were quick to point out the flaws in her argument. “But he hasn’t gotten anything done,” one person wrote, adding, “I voted for him four years ago too and realised my mistake and voted for Joe Biden. We can dialogue respectfully if you like and I won’t force your vote but just hope you think about it.”