Ciara Wears A Pink T-Shirt As A Mini Dress On Romantic Venice Vacation With Russell Wilson

Ciara & Russell Wilson have been having a fabulous time while on vacation & Ciara looked stunning when she rocked a pink T-shirt as a mini dress!

Ever since Ciara, 35, got her pre-baby body back, the singer has been showing off her new figure in a slew of sexy looks and her latest may just be our favorite. The mother-of-three looked incredible while on vacation in Venice, Italy, with her husband, Russell Wilson, on July 1, when she opted to throw on a baggy pink T-shirt as a dress. The baggy bubblegum pink tee had the number 25 written across the front with other writing, while the short sleeves featured stripes. Under the shirt, she opted to throw on a pair of super-short frayed denim shorts and topped her look off with a pair of pink strappy heeled sandals. As for Russell, he looked dapper in a pair of fitted white pants with a navy blue button-down shirt.

The couple has been looking seriously amazing while on their getaway and this is just one of the stunning looks Ciara has worn. Another one of our fave ensembles came just the day before when she threw on a skintight short-sleeve black leather mini dress with a plunging neckline. The entire front of the dress was lined with silver buttons with two pockets on either side. The hemline of the dress was extremely short, revealing her long, toned legs and she topped her look off with strappy sandals. Meanwhile, Russell opted to wear gray denim shorts with a black T-shirt, a camouflage button-down shirt, and a pair of white sneakers.

Ciara is proud of her post-baby body and rightly so, considering she worked extremely hard to get to her goal weight. She shared her weight-loss journey on Instagram, explaining that she is officially back to her pre-baby body. She posted a photo of herself with the caption, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself. Join me! ww.com/ciara Love CiCi #wwambassador *People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week*”