Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Married: WWE Stars Wed 6 Months After Welcoming 1st Child

Congratulations are in order for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch! The two stars finally tied the knot on June 29.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married! The professional wrestlers and WWE stars wed on Tuesday, June 29, according to the WWE, who confirmed the news to People. Seth, 35, first teased the news in an Instagram Story early Tuesday, uploading a photo of Becky against a scenic backdrop of palm trees and the ocean. He captioned the picture, “Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married.”

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch getting married today? If so, huge congrats to them! Awesome news. pic.twitter.com/Lcg8ibiaNF — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 29, 2021

The couple shared news of their engagement in August 2019. Becky, 34, posted a photo of the two at the time and wrote, “Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life,” complete with a wedding ring emoji. About a year after the engagement, Seth and Becky welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Roux, in December 2020. Becky announced the news with a sweet Instagram photo of baby Roux grasping onto her fingers. “Welcome to the world Roux,” she captioned the post.”You are the love of our lives.”

The pair’s happy wedding day comes after COVID-19 delay. In an interview with Extra.ie last December, Becky said the pandemic, naturally, affected their original wedding plans. “That’s going to to get pushed back, obviously.” However, she wasn’t worried. “Look, at the end of the day, I’m going to be with him forever,” Becky added.

Quarantine wasn’t all bad for the lovebirds, though. Seth spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively in March 2020 about how the two were “taking advantage” of their time in quarantine together. “We’re taking advantage of the downtime and cook some dinners, watch movies, and hang out. We don’t really get a lot of time to do that,” Seth said, adding, “Just enjoy quality time as opposed to work time, which is where we spend most of our time doing. Luckily she is not one of those fussy types that need a whole lot to be entertained, so I am okay and I will be alright. I think she is down with drinking beers and hanging out.”

With a new baby — and now, marriage! — the quality time is far from over. Congratulations are in order for Seth and Becky.