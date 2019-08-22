WWE Superstars Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Get Engaged During Beachfront Proposal — See Pic

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch confirmed their relationship in May 2019, and three months later, the WWE couple decided to spend the rest of their lives together! Becky had especially sweet words to say about the proposal.

It was the “happiest day” of Becky Lynch’s life. These are the words the Irish professional wrestler used to caption her engagement announcement on Aug. 22, after fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, 33, popped the big question on a secluded beach! “For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️,” Becky, 32, added under a photo of her and Seth with their arms wrapped around one another on the rocky shore. It’s a match made in WWE Heaven, since Seth is World Wrestling Entertainment’s Universal Champion, and Becky holds the impressive title of WWE Raw Women’s Champion!

A diamond ring officially makes this a whirlwind romance! Becky just confirmed her relationship with Seth three months before the proposal, in the middle of a heated Twitter exchange with Beth Phoenix on May 12. “Becky Two Belts” dissed Beth’s husband, retired WWE star Edge, which prompted his wife to tweet, “Wait wait…are we involving our men now…” That made Becky finally confirm that Seth is indeed her “man.” The redheaded beauty tagged Seth’s Twitter handle and wrote, “I’ll ask him.” However, dating rumors already made their way through the WWE grapevine by then, thanks to Becky and Seth’s decision to sit together at the WWE Hall of Fame inductions on April 6!

Beth’s tweet served as the green light for Seth to post a photo of them passionately kissing on May 13, and the romance was official from there on out. Seth and Becky went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles on June 15, where HollywoodLife caught up with the couple for an EXCLUSIVE interview! “I think we are stronger together anyways,” Becky admitted to us at the award show. And those words have proved true!

As expected, Becky’s comments section was filled with congratulatory remarks from the wrestling community. Even twins Nikki and Brie Bella chimed in! “Awww yay! Love this so much! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Love you Becky!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Nikki wrote, while her sister commented, “Yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!! ❤️” This will be both Becky and Seth’s first time getting married, although the groom-to-be was previously engaged to hairstylist Leighla Schultz.