Britney Spears Rocks Red, Yellow & Pink Bikinis In Flirty New Video Amid Legal Battle

Britney Spears is in the midst of a battle for her ‘freedom’, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to give up on having fun.

Britney Spears, 39, appears to be dancing her sorrows away. The iconic singer, who asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship during a heartbreaking court hearing on June 23, has been spending her time doing what she loves as she “nervously” awaits a possible new ruling. And what Britney loves doing is frolicking around in bikinis and dancing her heart out.

As you can see in the video below, which Britney shared on Instagram on June 30, she recently modeled a number of bikinis and she looks fantastic in each and every one of them. Personally, the yellow is our favorite, as it goes well with Britney’s bright blonde hair, but she looks phenomenal in the red and pink swimsuits, too.

But that’s not all. Following her court appearance last week, Britney’s also been practicing her dance skills, and she proved that with the second video below. In the clip, which she also shared on June 30, she can be seen shaking her hips while rocking a pair of heels.

Britney said it was the “first time” she’s done so in a while, but if she didn’t say that, we wouldn’t have known. Britney’s always been an iconic dancer and no one can move as well as she does — even in heels.

Britney also recently flew to Maui to spend time with boyfriend Sam Asghari after giving her testimony. At one point, they were even pictured sunbathing together, so it seems like Britney’s just trying to keep herself calm, cool and collected amidst her fight to end her conservatorship.

And given the fact that a judge has since denied Britney’s lawyer’s request to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, as her co-conservator, it may be a tough battle for the music icon.