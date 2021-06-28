Britney Spears Frolics On The Beach In Hawaii In A Red Bikini After Working Out With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is looking a lot more optimistic on vacation one week after her explosive conservatorship testimony.

Britney Spears is enjoying a Hawaiian getaway in the aftermath of her explosive court testimony. The pop star, 39, seems optimistic and happy as she spends some time in scenic Maui with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney shared a video on Instagram on June 28 of herself in a red bikini, showing off the stunning views from her hotel balcony.

“Well damn … I did it again 😜 !!!! Maui part 2 😳🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!!” Britney captioned the fun post. “This footage is more current though … from YESTERDAY !!! I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun 🤪🤪🤪 … I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless !!! Here’s me playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean.”

The star promised more vacation content to come, as well as “more to dream,” “more to hope for, and “more to pray for” in the hopeful post, concluding with: “Here’s to Maui.” Britney’s post comes after her model boyfriend, 27, shared an Instagram post of the two on Monday getting their workout on at a gym. The two flex their arms in the Boomerang as Britney walks on a treadmill.

Vacation Britney offers a much more positive contrast to court Britney. Last week, the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever to discuss her “abusive” conservatorship on June 23, delivering bombshell allegations and revealing that she would like to sue her entire family. Comparing her estranged father Jamie to a “sex trafficker,” Britney asserted that under the conservatorship, she has been forced to wear an IUD to prevent her from having children, among other damning statements. “I deserve to have a life,” Britney said during the virtual hearing. “I just want my life back.”

A day after the testimony, Britney took to Instagram to apologize to fans for “pretending” to be OK amid her conservatorship troubles. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” the singer candidly wrote. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.” Britney added,” Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped,” adding that “Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence.” Here’s to opening up — and here’s to Maui!