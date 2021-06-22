Juan Pablo Galavis Awkwardly Recreates Clare Crawley Split In New Video With Daughter — Watch

Juan Pablo’s daughter, Camila Galavis, mocked her dad’s famous breakup with Clare Crawley seven years after the infamous ‘Bachelor’ finale!

Seven years ago, Clare Crawley, 40, thought she had found the love of her life until Juan Pablo Galavis, 39, blindsided everyone and broke up with her during the season 18 finale of The Bachelor. Now, his daughter Camila Galavis, 12, is poking fun at her dad’s infamous moment in a new TikTok video that has gone viral!

In the video posted on Camila’s TikTok account, the teenager and her dad walk through the house as she looks over her shoulder, mouthing the words that Clare said after she was dumped. “I lost respect for you,” Clare told Juan that night as she walked away. “because I’ll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

As die-hard fans will remember, Juan didn’t seem too sad as Clare walked away from him. Right before he handed the final rose to hairstylist Nikki Ferrell, the former football player muttered, “Woah, I’m glad I didn’t pick her.” While this TikTok video may be nothing more than harmless fun between a father and his young daughter, that may not be the same light-hearted sentiment Clare shares.

Before she became The Bachelorette in the show’s 16th season, Clare sat down with Chris Harrison during the live finale of The Bachelor in 2020 and recalled that night as one of the most “empowering” of her life. “I had been through some pretty terrible relationships, and I was that girl that let guys walk all over me, and I had never stood up for myself ever before. And it was just one of the greatest moments of my life to finally stand up there and say, ‘None of it is OK.’ And not just to him but to essentially every guy that ever hurt me before and took advantage of me. It was like, ‘No more.’”

Since her time on The Bachelorette, Clare has moved on and found love with former Green Bay Packers player Dale Moss, 32. A recent outing in June 2021 proved that the once-on/off-again couple is back together and going strong! They were seen out and about wearing matching black fedora hats while hanging out on a rooftop together and looking as happy as could be. That sounds like a fairytale ending!