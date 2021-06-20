Kourtney Kardashian Straddles BF Travis Barker As They Play A Game Of Connect 4 — See Pic

The king and queen of PDA are back at it! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have snuggled up for a very intimate game of connect four.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going stronger than ever! The couple, who are no strangers to showing their affection for each other, practically couldn’t keep their hands off one another while playing a game of Connect Four. The Poosh founder straddled her beau in a June 18 snap, which showed her sitting in Travis’ lap while the pair lounged on a couch. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, had the game board positioned on his stomach while they played.

The sweet post came just hours before Kourt was seen on a Los Angeles rooftop supporting her beau alongside Megan Fox, 35, and her boyfriend, fellow rocker Machine Gun Kelly. The ladies were also joined by TikTok star Addison Rae, 20, who watched as the musicians played their new soon, “A Girl Like You”. The reality star opted for a black and red striped sweater, along with a black mini skirt and black combat boots — talk about punk rock chic!

Her long raven locks were parted in the middle, and she accessorized with slim black sunglasses. Meanwhile, her pal Addison rocked a black crop top which featured fishnet detailing just below her chest. The social media star also wore high-waisted black pants and purple sneakers, as she held her phone up to snap some selfies with Kourtney.

The Transformers alum also looked effortlessly cool in a grey coat with cropped jeans and glittering platform heels. As fans would know, she and MGK have been dating for over a year, and she was all smiles while watching her beau tear it up on a pink guitar, while Travis was seen drumming. Kourt and Travis have also been going strong since they went public with the romance at the beginning of 2020.

They certainly haven’t been shy about showing off their love, both on social media, and during many PDA-filled outings. Considering the two have been friends for years, their families are also already close, so they’ve even been on vacation with their kids together.