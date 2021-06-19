See Pics

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Spotted In Cabo After Getting Permission To Travel From Judge

Actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Lori Loughlin depart federal court with her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Boston, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)
EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and her husband may have not cut a deal with prosecutors, but they are still looking towards a higher power for help and guidance as they face years in prison. We’re told Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli participated in the Palm Sunday mass at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills. A source at the church tells The Blast, the “Full House” star and her husband actually lead the palm procession through and around the church. The act is done before Easter week to signify the entry of Jesus to Jerusalem. Their daughter, Olivia Jade, did not attend the church service with her parents. 15 Apr 2019 Pictured: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli. Photo credit: The Blast.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA400603_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli attend the LAMOTH Annual Gala Dinner at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, November 2, 2014 (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages) via AP Images View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were photographed walking alongside each other after touching down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week, marking their second trip together since being released from prison.

Lori Loughlin, 56, and Mossimo Giannulli, 58, were getting ready for a few days of rest when they arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on June 17. The Full House actress and her husband, who were both released from prison less than a year ago, were able to go on the private getaway after they petitioned a judge to allow them to travel while on probation and were photographed touching down in the popular vacation location. She wore a light purple short-sleeved top and olive green pants while he opted for dark blue button-down short-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants. Check out the pics HERE.

The married couple also wore hats to help shade themselves from the sun. Lori’s was a straw hat with a purple ribbon wrapped around the middle of it and Mossimo’s was a white baseball cap. The former also carried a large straw tote bag as she kept her head down while walking outside.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli during a previous court appearance. (Shutterstock)

Lori and Mossimo’s trip to Mexico comes after they reportedly visited Madison Club, an exclusive country club, in La Quinta, CA. in late Apr., the same month Mossimo was released from prison. He was allowed to serve the last two months of his five-month prison sentence under house arrest before it officially ended on Apr. 16. Lori, on the other hand, served two months at a detention center in Dublin, CA and was released in Dec.

The headline-making husband and wife went to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in 2020 for paying a half-million dollars to get their daughters, Olivia, 21, and Isabella, 22, accepted into the University of Southern California under the lie that they were crew recruits. The case became known as the college admissions scandal and involved many other wealthy parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, who paid similar amounts to get their children into schools.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli hold hands during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Before her latest outing with Mossimo, Lori was seen grocery shopping with her mother Lorelle Loughlin a couple of weeks ago, proving she’s seemingly trying to get back to her everyday life and put the scandal behind her.