Mossimo Giannulli Returns Home To Wife Lori Loughlin After All 3 Kids Pick Him Up From Prison

Mossimo Giannulli has left prison, after his daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade decided to ‘surprise’ their dad by tagging along with their half-brother Gianni to pick him up.

Mossimo Giannulli has returned home, after spending nearly five months in prison for charges in connection to the college admissions scandal. The homecoming came early for the 57-year-old fashion designer, who was scheduled to be released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, CA on April 17, 2021, according to online records via the Bureau of Prisons. Until that date, Lori Loughlin‘s husband is now reporting to RRM Long Beach, a reentry management program that oversees programs such as home confinement (which Mossimo is currently under).

Mossimo’s children — his 30-year-old son, Gianni, and his daughters Isabella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21 — came to pick up their dad from the prison institution in Santa Barbara on April 2. Isabella and Olivia made a last-minute decision to tag along, who “jumped into their brother’s truck to surprise Mossimo,” according to Gianni’s interview with Extra.

Gianni also claimed that his famous father is not staying at a halfway house. They instead merely stopped at one on the ride home to pick up an ankle bracelet that Mossimo will be wearing at home until April 17, per Extra.

Mossimo’s homecoming comes a little over three months after his wife, Lori, was released from prison . She was reportedly released from the FCI Dublin federal institution on Dec. 28, 2020; the Fuller House star reported to prison on Oct. 30, while Mossimo began his sentence nearly a month after on Nov. 19. Mossimo still has to complete 250 hours of community service, and his sentencing also included paying a $250,000 fine and being under two years of supervised release.