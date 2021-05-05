Olivia Jade Rocks Tiny Bikini While Poolside In Cabo San Lucas — See Sexy New Pics

Olivia Jade looked like her mom Lori Loughlin’s twin while walking by a pool in a tiny orange patterned bikini during a vacation in Mexico.

Olivia Jade, 21, was a gorgeous sight to see when she was photographed enjoying the hot weather in a bikini during her latest trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The daughter of Lori Loughlin, 56, who looked just like her mom in the snapshots, was walking around a pool while showing off the orange patterned two-piece and had her long brown locks tied up with a clip. She looked relaxed and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras around her.

The brunette also wore jewelry with her bathing suit, including several necklaces and bracelets on her right wrist. To top off the look, she added sunglasses and even let her hair down while appearing to take selfies with her phone. It’s not clear who she was spending time with, but she definitely seemed to be having a good time.

Olivia’s latest vacation comes she made headlines for transforming into a cowgirl by wearing a cowboy hat and brown bikini with white polka dots in two Instagram pics she posted on Apr. 29. She posed with a fierce look as she also showed off a gold bracelet and necklaces and her hair blew in the wind. She captioned the pics with a bunch of cowboy and fairy emojis.

As Olivia continues to wow her followers, her mom Lori and dad Mossimo Giannulli, 57, are reportedly working on their marriage after finishing their prison sentences for their participation in the college admissions scandal. The husband and wife were even looking to move out of California and a more private area, according to Us Weekly.

“They recently downsized from their spacious home in Bel Air, which overlooked the Bel-Air Country Club, to a smaller home in the guard-gated community of Hidden Hills,” a source told outlet. “They had looked at homes earlier this year in Idaho and were prepared to move out of Los Angeles, but eventually decided to stay as their daughters really wanted them close by at the time.”