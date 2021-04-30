Olivia Jade Transforms Into A Sexy Cowgirl In Tiny Nude Bikini & Western Hat — See Pic

Olivia Jade modeled a nude polka dot swimsuit from Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata line as she soaked up the sun!

Olivia Jade Giannulli looked gorgeous in her new bikini photos! The 21-year-old YouTube star rocked the nude polka dot “Orpheus” style from model Emily Ratajkowski‘s ultra-popular Inamorata line for the photos, shared on Thursday, April 29. She added a cowboy hat to the look from Los Angeles based brand Queue Essentials as she stood in front of a large home adorned with palm trees. Olivia didn’t add any text to her caption, but a slew of emojis including a cowboy hat, heart face emoji and fairy ones.

“CUTIE,” Anastasia Karanikolaou commented, while friend Kelsey Calemine (a.k.a. “Father Kels”) wrote, “why are these higher quality than my literal eye sight.” Others added, “How do you look like this?” and “Liv u stunnnnn.” They can say that again! In the first photo, Olivia placed a hand on her head as she looked straight at the camera and in the next, allowed her highlighted hair to blow in front of her face.

Olivia has been through plenty in the last couple of years as her family has weathered the college admissions scandal. Her mom Lori Loughlin has kept a relatively low profile since being released from prison — but sources tell us she’s incredibly “proud” of Olivia for speaking out on Red Table Talk and in a recent TikTok video. “Lori is so proud of Olivia for continuing to speak out,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Mossimo Giannulli was released from his prison sentence in April, while Lori served her two-month prison sentence from Oct. 30 until Dec. 28, 2020. “[Lori is] so proud of how Olivia’s handled the whole thing and is looking up to her, in a way, for the time comes when she does [speak out] herself,” the source explained.

On TikTok, the Olivia revealed she had received advice from “very inspirational women” as she bounced back from the scandal. “We were talking about being in the public and being publicly shamed, and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours,'” Olivia began. “She looked at me and she said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 feet of water, and you’re drowning in 30, we’re both still drowning,'” Olivia said.

She went on to explain that the lesson from the quote is that everyone’s feelings are “valid” regardless of the circumstance. “I think about that quote every day because I think it’s so true and it’s such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we’re all very quick to judge and I think we’re all very quick to put people down, and I just want people to remember, like, if your feelings are hurting or if they’re valid to you…they’re valid,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if somebody’s going through worse. You’re allowed to have a hard time in this world. That doesn’t take away from somebody else and that shouldn’t take away from you. We’re all human beings.”