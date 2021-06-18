Tweet

Soulja Boy Shoots His Shot With Kim Kardashian After She Posts Photo Of Herself In Lingerie

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian is all smiles as she parties with friends in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach. Kim was spotted inside with owner David Grumman who she surprised for the event and then later headed to Papi Steak and her luxury hotel. She was in a custom Lamborghini and Rolls Royce with Jonathan Cheban and longtime friends Stephanie Sheppard and Simon Huck. The friends all had a laugh as they waited for their cars to head to the event. The 40-year-old reality TV bombshell, who is in the process of divorcing her third husband Kanye West, cut a typically glamorous figure on her latest night out. She slid her iconic hourglass frame into a glimmering golden peekaboo dress that showed off her cleavage to full advantage. 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747211_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A stylish Kim Kardashian is seen leaving Jon & Vinny's restaurant after having dinner with Scooter Braun and his wife in Brentwood. It is worth mentioning that on Jon & Vinny's dinner menu there is a dish called "Ham & Yeezy.". 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian looks stunning wearing a silver lower grill matching her Mercedes Maybach and jewelry, as she arrives for a business meeting in LA with her hairstylist and a handsome male companion at a studio in Los Angeles. Kim was radiant as she posed in snakeskin pants, a taupe sleeveless top that was tied at the back, layered necklaces and strappy heels. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Now that Kim Kardashian’s back on the market, every Tom, Dick, and Soulja Boy is trying to catch her attention, and after Kim posted a sexy picture on the tennis court, Big Draco seemed like he was in ‘love.’

After Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon, Kim Kardashian seemingly offered to take his place on Thursday (June 17.) “Tennis anyone?” Kim, 40, tweeted, along with three pictures of standing on a tennis court, a racket in one hand and a ball in another. However, Kim’s outfit wasn’t your normal tennis uniform – instead, she sported a tan two-piece that showed off all her curves. With Kim separated from Kanye West and, presumably, looking for a new doubles partner, Soulja Boy – yes, Soulja Boy – decided to volunteer.

“I wanna play,” Soulja, 30, tweeted in response to Kim’s offer. This drew an interesting response from fans. “Cmon, Soulja, stop playin,” one tweeted while sharing a picture of Soulja alongside Kanye. “Soulja at it again.” “Ohhh so he wanna the FIRST AFTER THE DIVORCE.” “Alright buddy time to alert @kanyewest.” “I can’t believe how bold your being towards her [Face with tears of joy emoji this is crazy. But so cute!” Ultimately, Soulja clapped back at those who thought he was clowning himself with this tweet. “It’s Big Draco. I do what I want.”

Kanye, 44, might too be angry that someone is trying to date Kim while she’s still married to her since Yeezy’s already struck up a romance with Irina Shayk. The 35-year-old model joined Kanye in Paris to help him celebrate his birthday, which had Kim feeling relieved. Kim is “is as cool with Kanye moving on as one could be,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the romance went public. Kim will not try to challenge Kanye on dating Irina “because he can do whatever he wants to do. Everything is very understood.”

Soulja Boy told em…that he wanted to ‘play’ with Kim Kardashian (Shutterstock)

As Kim and Kanye work through the final details of their divorce, they are making sure their kids – North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and 2-year-old Psalm West — are a top priority. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship, and I respect him so much,” Kim said of Kanye during part one of the  Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

 