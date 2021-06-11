Kim Kardashian: How She Feels About Kanye West ‘Dating’ After His Getaway With Irina Shayk

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from sources close to Kim Kardashian that she is still ‘healing’ from her divorce from Kanye West, as fans speculate whether the rapper is dating Irina Shayk.

Kim Kardashian is going through a difficult transition in her life, amidst her divorce from Kanye West. And now, fans are wondering how the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, is grappling with speculation that her former husband, 44, is potentially dating 35-year-old model Irina Shayk. “Kim kind of feels relief that Kanye is starting to date,” a source close to Kim shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“She doesn’t want [them] to be at odds and if she were to worry or complain that he is dating it would just turn on her once she starts doing the same. She is as cool with Kanye moving on as one could be. It is all about the process and she is going through all the emotional moments of it all,” the initial source went on. “She is not going to challenge Kanye on this because he can do whatever he wants to do. Everything is very understood.”

Of course, enduring this very public breakup has been “the hardest decision she has ever had to make. It is a complete change from her normal,” the source went on. “She loved Kanye to the moon, she has kids with Kanye and they built a life that to her was meant to be forever. The emotional toll that takes to end a relationship like they had is a test like nothing else. Endless tears and heartbreak and emotional roller coasters after emotional roller coasters have really thrown Kim into a tailspin that she is just now slowly getting out of, but it still is very hard to deal with.”

As for where the former couple stands? The initial source reiterated, “Kim understands where she stands with Kanye. It has taken time, but they are never going to date again. The relationship is over. And for her to see him with Irina, she is OK with it. She has to be, it helps in the healing of their relationship being over.”

Irina and Kanye were seemingly spotted in Provence, France, celebrating the rapper’s 44th birthday just a few days ago. The two have a long history together, which a secondary source acknowledged. “She knows he’s worked with Irina in the past but has no idea if they’re seriously dating or not,” HL‘s second source said. “Either way, she’s not bothered because her focus is on their kids. As long as they are always a priority, then she’s totally fine whoever he chooses to be with.”

Regardless of who he chooses to date, though, “Kim wants Kanye to be happy, she has no intention of holding him back from dating,” a third source shared with HL. “She’s aware that he’s been seen spending time with Irina and she’s totally fine with it. She’s got every intention of staying out of Kanye’s personal life. If it involves her kids in any way that will be different, but as far as him dating and having fun on his own time, she’s all for it. There is zero jealousy on her part and to be honest if he’s happily moved on it will make it easier for her to date again too, so this is a good thing.”

