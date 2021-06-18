Brielle Biermann, 24, Stuns In High Slit Black Dress On ‘Date Night With Sister Ariana, 19 – See Pics

Sister date! Brielle and younger sis Ariana Biermann grabbed dinner together on June 17th and left the pesky boys at home!

Ladies, leave your men at home. It’s time to kick off hot girl summer with the GIRLS! At least that’s the idea for Brielle Biermann. The stunning Don’t Be Tardy star, 24, shared fun pics on her Instagram of a night out with her sister, Ariana Biermann, 19, on June 17, looking as flawless as ever. Seated outside the famous Nobu restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ, Brielle showed off her toned and tanned legs in a high slit maxi dress perfect for the warm weather, and clear, plastic pumps. Yes, someone understood the assignment perfectly.

But Ariana is looking just as lovely. While her big sis went long and flow-y with her look, Ariana went short and showy, rocking a black midi, spaghetti strap midi dress. And, unless I’m mistaken, are those leather boots I see? Boots in the desert — that’s commitment to a look! But that’s what one should always expect from the sisters.

Brielle and Ariana are clearly ready for summer as this isn’t the first great pic from their vacation travels they posted recently. Heck, it isn’t even the first one this week! Two days earlier, took to Instagram on June 16 to show off her latest bikini look: a crazy, colorful two-piece that’s sure to turn heads down by the pool. As for Ariana, she’s been raiding her sister’s closet for beach time attire, recently wearing a string, pink bikini worn by her older sister in photos before. But that’s what sisters do, right?

And who do they have to thank for their good looks? As the saying goes, they got it from their mama! The proof is in all the photos mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann posts on her Instagram. The 43-year-old mother of six looks just as sensational on the beach in a bikini as her two daughters and she keeps on getting more stunning with each passing day. True, Kim has admitted that both she and her daughter Brielle have had some plastic surgery, as she puts it, the family knows how to find a good ‘balance.

Here’s hoping for the best hot girl summer for them all!