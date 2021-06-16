Joe Biden Quickly Corrects Himself After Calling President Putin ‘President Trump’: Watch 

Watch

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin
Shutterstock
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, NebJoe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
President Joe Biden listens as Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), right, speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the NIH, in Bethesda, Md. From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, Biden, NIH Director Francis Collins and Corbett Biden, Bethesda, United States - 11 Feb 2021
President Joe Biden was speaking at the U.S-Russia summit in Geneva when he accidentally referred to Vladimir Putin as Donald Trump, but quickly corrected himself.

Joe Biden, 78, made a minor snafu when speaking at the U.S.-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, June 15. The president was delivering a speech at the podium when, on accident, he briefly referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as former U.S. President Donald Trump. “I caught part of President Trum…uh, Putin’s press conference,” Biden said. Video of Biden’s gaffe was shared by users on Twitter, which you can see below.

Biden met with Putin, 68, on June 16 as part of his first trip abroad since being inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president in January. The political leaders spoke at the lakeside Villa La Grange for nearly four hours, according to Reuters. Discussions at the meeting reportedly centered on cyber attacks, the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and more.

Ahead of the meeting, Biden called Putin a “worthy adversary,” according to USA Today. After the meeting, Biden reportedly told reporters, “I did what I came to do.” Biden departed for the overseas trip on June 9 and has already attended the Group of Seven meeting in the United Kingdom and the NATO summit in Belgium.

joe biden vladimir putin
Joe Biden meeting with Vladimir Putin. (Shutterstock)

Biden’s relationship with Putin strongly contrasts to that of Trump’s. While in office, Trump, 75, was criticized for cozying up to Putin and refusing to accept evidence that there was Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. In a recent interview with NBC News, Putin said that Trump was “an extraordinary individual, talented individual.”

