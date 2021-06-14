Wendy Williams Confesses She Didn’t Wash Her ‘Boob’ For 2 Weeks After Halle Berry ‘Flicked It’

Wendy Williams admitted she was so intimidated to interview Halle Berry on her show and ‘was so scared to meet’ her, in a new tell-all interview.

Wendy Williams may be one of America’s most famous talk show hosts, but when it comes to interviewing Halle Berry, 54, she can get star-struck. The 56-year-old television personality revealed she was “so scared to meet” the actress when she appeared on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, in 2012 and didn’t wash her “boob” for “two weeks” because she touched it.

“By the end of the conversation, she flicked my boob and winked at me,” she told Don Lemon for Interview magazine about the experience. “I didn’t wash that boob for two weeks.”

She also opened up about how her initial fear had her nearly complying with the “list of questions” Halle’s publicists said she was allowed to ask. “I was so scared to meet her. When she walked into the room, everyone stopped,” she explained. “She looked directly at me and smiled, and I smiled back. Suddenly, I wasn’t scared.”

“But suddenly, I felt like, ‘I’m going to ask her anything I want’,” she continued. “And she said, ‘Wendy, girl, you can ask me whatever.’ And I did.”

The ladies ended up talking about motherhood, Halle’s career, and the paparazzi. The Monster’s Ball star memorably said she was “glad” she waited to have her first child, daughter Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, 44, when she was 41 rather than when she was younger.

“I’m a much better mother at 46 or 41 when I had [my daughter Nahla] than if I were 21 or 25,” she told Wendy. “I was just a little baby just trying to figure it out, trying to figure out who I was let alone have the responsibility of trying to help another little soul develop and grow. I’m so glad I waited.”

Halle also went on to have her son Maceo with now ex-husband Olivier Martinez, 55, in 2013. She is currently dating musician Van Hunt, 51.