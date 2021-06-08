Fashion

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Crop Top While Out In NYC — Pics

If there’s one look Wendy Williams absolutely loves it’s without a doubt daisy dukes & the star showed off her long legs in a pair of short shorts & a crop top while out in NYC!

Wendy Williams, 56, braced the extremely warm weather in New York City on June 8 when she chose to show off her long, toned legs in a pair of sexy daisy dukes. The TV show host was out and about rocking a pair of low-rise dark wash jean shorts with a pair of fishnet stockings underneath. She styled the shorts with a cropped black Nas x Supreme T-shirt and a long leopard Everlast boxing robe on top. She accessorized her look with a black face mask, a diamond choker necklace, and a pair of black embellished sneakers. Her light brown, golden hair was done down in effortless waves while parted in the middle.

Wendy Williams was out in NYC on June 8 when she rocked a pair of daisy dukes over a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, styled with a cropped Nas x Supreme T-shirt, sneakers & an Everlast leopard robe on top. (Splashnews)

Wendy loves showing off her legs in short shorts and just last month she was out and about in the same exact shorts with no tights underneath. This time, she styled the bottoms with a blue Wendy’s T-shirt tucked in and a Yankees bomber jacket on top. She topped her look off with a cheetah print Saint Laurent purse and white chunky sneakers. Later that day, she swapped her short shorts for a pair of fitted black leggings. Denim shorts are Wendy’s go-to bottoms and she’s always rocking a variety of the bottoms in a bunch of different ways. Who can blame her? If we had long, lean legs like her, we would too!

There’s nothing we love more than seeing what outfit Wendy is going to wear next. Her style is very eccentric and she’s always mixing and matching different pieces, so it’s always exciting to see what she pulls together. We have to admit her latest look may just be one of our favorites.