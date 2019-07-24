See Pic
Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes Around NYC Showing Off Killer Legs For The Summer — Pic

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Wendy Williams is all smiles wearin a tiny short shorts while heading to work a day after saying she Wont reconcile with her Ex-Husband Kevin in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5105672 240719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Wendy Williams is a summer style queen! The talk show host beat the New York heat in the tiniest pair of Daisy Dukes you’ll ever see.

New York just survived a heat wave, but we don’t think we would have made it without air conditioning and incredibly short shorts. Clearly Wendy Williams was in the same boat, because she donned the tiniest pair of Daisy Dukes for the trip to work on July 24.

Wendy, 55, looked gorgeous in the distressed denim cutoffs, which she paired with a grey t-shirt that said “Serendipity 3” up the front. She rounded out her look with blue sunglasses, a pearl necklace, a black Louis Vuitton belt, three bags, and white sneakers.

The outing comes just one day after the host of The Wendy Williams Show revealed that she won’t be changing her name after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter on April 10. After being asked if she’s changed her last name on credit cards and bank accounts after ending a nearly 22-year marriage, Wendy gave an emotional response.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name,” she told Karen Hunter on the July 23 episode of SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show, referring to her 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. “And you can’t take away 20… don’t make me cry.”

Wendy confirmed that she’s “happy,” “healthy” and at “peace with the world and everything around me,” despite “going through a situation with [her] family.” Karen later tried to ask if Wendy not changing her last name meant their was “a chance” the former couple could reconcile, but the talk show host shut that down quickly. “No. Don’t ask. No! Girl. No. Don’t ask. I know what you’re saying,” Wendy said, adding, “But my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”