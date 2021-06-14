Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Pic With Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco For 17th Birthday

Coco Arquette turned 17 on June 13, and she got some special Instagram love from her godmother, Jennifer Aniston, for the occasion.

Jennifer Aniston made sure to show Coco Arquette, her goddaughter, some love in honor of the teenager’s 17th birthday on June 13! To celebrate the big day, Jen took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of herself and Coco. In the pic, Jennifer is holding a blonde-haired, toddler Coco in her arms, with their hair blowing in their faces from some seemingly intense wind. They both have huge smiles on their faces as they embrace one another for the absolutely adorable photograph.

Coco is the daughter of Jen’s longtime friend, Courteney Cox, and the actress’s ex-husband, David Arquette. Courteney and David got married in 1999, while Courteney was starring on Friends with Jennifer. Coco was born right around the show’s series finale in 2004, and Courteney chose Jennifer as the little one’s godmother. Courteney and David ended their relationship in 2010, but have since remained close and amicable as co-parents.

Courteney also celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Instagram, sharing a gallery of photos of Coco at various stages of her life through the years. “Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented and wise Coco,” she gushed. “I love you so much.” She concluded the message with a balloon emoji, as well.

Jen and Courteney, along with Lisa Kudrow, have remained extremely close since Friends ended in 2004. Earlier this year, the show’s entire cast actually got together for the first time in more than a decade to film a reunion special for HBO Max. During the event, they reminisced about their time on set, shared never-before-heard stories and more. It was quite an exciting treat for fans of the show who have been waiting to see the group together again.

“I was flooded with ten years of irreplaceable memories,” Courteney gushed about filming the reunion. Fellow star, Matt LeBlanc, added, “It’s funny, when we do get together, it’s like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off.”