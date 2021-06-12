Gia Giudice, 20, Stuns In White Bikini Top & Leather Pants — See Gorgeous Pics

Gia Giudice has shared a series of stunning new snaps, posing poolside in a strappy white bikini top and high waisted leather pants.

Gia Giudice has stunned in some gorgeous new pics, wearing a barely-there bikini top and black leather pants! The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice, 48, and Joe Giudice, 48, took to Instagram on June 11 to share a carousel post of herself rocking a white swimsuit and high-waisted pants. She accessorized the ‘fit with gold layered necklaces, and stacked bracelets including a white Hermes band, as she styled her highlighted tresses in pretty curls.

“on my wave,” she captioned the post. “Beautiful,” Dolores Catania commented on the photo, as thousands of others dropped heart eye and flame emojis. It comes just a few weeks after she posed in a blue cheetah print bikini and matching wrap skirt! Gia shared a clip of herself posing in the mirror while wearing the gorgeous two piece by Brisea Swim. “All of their swimsuits are made from recycled plastic from the ocean,” she was heard saying in the clip, as she rocked the triangle-style top and matching sarong cover-up. “Look at this suit it’s so cute.”

The The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also recently celebrated her dad’s 49th birthday with a snap of the pair posing in an aquarium. “happy birthday daddy hope you are having an amazing day,” she captioned the May 23 photo, in which she rocked a blue mini dress and white sandals. “Your personality lights up every room you walk into.. I love you so much see you soon, miss you!! well celebrate soon.”

Her dad, who now lives in Italy, rocked a white tee, jeans, and designer loafers. “Love you and miss you so much, the apple doesn’t fall from the tree my gia,” Joe commented on the post, while hundreds of other fans jumped into the comments section to wish him a happy birthday.

As fans would know, Gia’s “Waking Up In The Morning” song, went completely viral on TikTok earlier in the year. The audio came from a song she sang on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gia, who was then about nine or 10 years old, wrote the ballad because her mom and uncle, Joe Gorga, kept fighting. She performed it at her baby sister Milania‘s fifth birthday party in 2011. It has since become the go-to song used by TikTok creators when highlighting their most embarrassing moments.