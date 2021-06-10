Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether She Wants To Marry Again After Getting To A ‘Better Place’ With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson discussed their plans for the 2020 holidays in a new preview for ‘KUWTK,’ where Khloe reveals she still has to ‘navigate’ her feelings.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship becomes a main topic of discussion in a preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the clip, the Good American mogul, 36, opens up to sister Kim about what she hopes her life will look like in the next 15 to 20 years. “I hope I have a sibling for True [Thompson],” Khloe told her sister, referencing her own adorable three-year-old daughter, whom she share with Tristan.

“But, also, I don’t feel incomplete if I don’t.” Transitioning to her relationship status, Khloe confessed, “I think I want to be married again. I think. But I also don’t think I need to be married in order to to feel like this is our union,” she shared. After chatting with her sister, the clip transitioned back to Khloe getting ready to FaceTime Tristan.

“How’s Boston?” Khloe asked the Boston Celtics star, 30. “It’s good. The weather’s been great, everyone’s been welcoming. It makes me happy,” Tristan told his former flame. At this point, Khloe started to bring up a serious subject: what the two will do for the 2020 holidays. (This episode of KUWTK was filmed in December 2020.)

“There’s so many things to discuss,” Khloe admitted. “I think it works perfect,” Tristan said. “I have a game on Christmas…you should be out here,” Tristan told Khloe. During her one-on-one with cameras, Khloe admitted some of her reservations in taking this step forward with Tristan. “It’s definitely weighing on me to figure out what to do,” Khloe confessed.

“Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before,” Khloe shared. “But I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and I don’t really know if I’ve had time to think about what moving would mean for our relationship.” As fans know by now, Khloe and True did make the trip out to Boston to visit Tristan during the Christmas holiday, before returning to Los Angeles to celebrate New Year’s Eve and Day. Fans are surely curious to see where the former couple’s relationship goes from here, and they can find out more in the series finale episode of KUWTK!

The series finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs tonight, Thursday, June 10th at 8PM ET/PT on E!