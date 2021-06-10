Jordyn Woods Looks Incredible While Rocking Animal Print Bikini For Mirror Selfie

Jordyn Woods looked absolutely stunning when she rocked an animal print bikini in a sexy mirror selfie!

When it comes to Jordyn Woods, 23, one thing is for sure – she loves bikini photos. Her latest photo may just be our favorite though as she rocked a zebra-patterned string bikini in a sexy mirror selfie. The Monday Swimwear two-piece featured the Palma triangle top with hi-rise string Palma bottoms that put her toned stomach and legs on full display. She captioned the photo, “sweet love” and the post already has over 180,000 likes and counting. Her long black hair was done down and straight while parted in the middle.

Jordyn is always posting sexy bikini pics and this is just one of many. Just recently, she posted photos of herself on the beach without a drop of makeup while her hair was down in natural curls and she rocked a neon bikini. The green two-piece featured an underwire top with super cheeky bottoms and she posted a photo of herself from the front and the back so we could get the full picture. Another one of her favorite looks from her was when she posted a slideshow of her on vacation at the beach. She opted to wear a mauve printed bikini featuring a tiny triangle top with stringy bottoms, Chanel sandals, and a Chanel beach bag.

While on that same vacation, Jordyn rocked yet another sexy bikini that was bright blue. The scrunched top was low-cut and had a ring in the center while the low-cut bottoms had a ring on either side. As a cover-up, she chose to throw on a pair of high-waisted drawstring cotton blue shorts which showed off just how tiny her waist is. There’s nothing we love more than seeing how confident Jordyn is in her own skin and we seriously live for her sexy bikini pics.