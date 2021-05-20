Jordyn Woods Wears Sexy Cutout Dress & Snuggles Karl-Anthony Towns On 1 Year Anniversary Trip

Jordyn Woods and her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns have celebrated one year together in style! The model stunned in a figure hugging dress to mark the occasion.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are more loved up than ever! The pair celebrated their first anniversary in paradise, marking the occasion by jetting off on a tropical vacation. In one Instagram post, Jordyn showed off the beautiful, romantic scenery along with a “Happy Anniversary” banner, welcome drinks, and celebratory balloons. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week,” Jordyn captioned the pics, which also saw her rocking a one piece swimsuit.

“Love You,” her NBA star beau commented on her post. Jordyn also shared some pics from a dinner date, in which she rocked a pink, green and yellow multicolored dress. The halter neck garment, which featured a cutout on her waist and back, was paired with yellow pumps and delicate, gold detailing. The model, who was formerly BFFs with Kylie Jenner, 23, also pulled her long hair back into a ponytail, and wore a protective face mask.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player also shared a similar set of shots, along with the caption, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.” Of course, fans of the athlete would recall he tragically lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, in April 2020 after a COVID-19 battle. Jordyn, who has also lost a parent, supported Karl-Anthony after the tragic loss, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The pair made it official during her September 23 birthday celebration in Mexico, and she opened up to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about their union. “I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other,” she said, explaining that she was very much in love, but wasn’t looking to start a young family, as her former BFF Kylie did by having a baby at age 20. “Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast … You know, things are awesome. I am excited. I am excited for the day when it comes, but I am not pushing for it any time soon.”