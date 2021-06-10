‘Deliciousness’ Returns To ‘Spice Up’ The Summer: Premiere Date & First Look Revealed

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal when ‘Deliciousness’ returns with brand-new episodes. Plus, we have your first look at what’s to come.

Get your taste buds ready because Deliciousness is back! HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on all things Deliciousness. The series returns for another one-week event starting June 21 at 7 p.m. on MTV. The show will air two episodes every weeknight during that week, so get ready for hilarious and epic food fails and adventures.

The footage this season is insane. From a man rubbing mayonnaise all over himself in the bathtub to girls eating food off a treadmill, the viral videos this season are on a whole new level. “I’m always so impressed,” Angela Kinsey says in the trailer.

During each episode, the all-star roster of foodies react to the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos. From food blunders to restaurant server fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness helps satisfy the foodie in all of us. Tiffani Thiessen is back as the host of Deliciousness, a spinoff of the hit MTV series Ridiculousness. She’s joined by fellow foodies Angela, Kel Mitchell, and Tim Chantarangsu.

HollywoodLife previously spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tiffani in April 2021 about her Deliciousness hosting gig, and she revealed her husband, Brady Smith, urged her to take the fun job. “He’s a huge fan of Ridiculousness and would watch it a ton, and I have to say, I wasn’t one that would sit and watch it with him religiously, but I knew the show,” she said. “When I was thinking about Deliciousness, he was like, ‘Babe, the show was so fun, you have to do the show.’” The rest is history!

When HollywoodLife chatted with Kel, he was interested in bringing in celebrity guest panelists in the future. “I think it would be great to do that. Because there’s so many great foodies and chefs that could come on the show,” Kel told HollywoodLife. “Gordon Ramsay would be fun!”