Tiffani Thiessen Reveals Her ‘One Request’ For Rob Dyrdek & Dishes On Hosting ‘Deliciousness’

Tiffani Thiessen always looks like she’s having the best time on MTV’s ‘Deliciousness.’ While she doesn’t need assistance in that department, she does have one request of ‘Ridiculousness’ host Rob Dyrdek!

Deliciousness kicked off in December 2020 and continued with season 2 in March, and we can prepare for another season in the coming months! Tiffani Thiessen, host of the show, spoke to HollywoodLife about the gig and her one request for Ridiculousness host, Rob Dyrdek! “What I really need from Rob is to learn how to skateboard, or to teach my kids to skateboard!” the mom of two laughed. “My kids are wanting to wanting to skateboard these days, so that’s what I know that I need to learn from him more than anything.”

Tiffani added, “Truly, Rob has done an amazing job with this franchise. He’s got this show that’s been going on for I don’t know how many episodes and seasons now, and I think they felt very comfortable with me having the food experience, but also being an actor, and it was a comfortable role for me to take on.” She gushed that the “hardest thing” about being on Deliciousness is “being in heels all day.” “I literally get to watch funny videos with people and laugh literally all day. I mean, it truly is one of the most fun jobs I’ve ever had. And so I’m excited for more episodes,” she said.

Tiffani also admitted that it was her husband, Brady Smith, who helped her make the decision to take the job. “He’s a huge fan of Ridiculousness and would watch it a ton, and I have to say, I wasn’t one that would sit and watch it with him religiously, but I knew the show,” she explained. “When I was thinking about Deliciousness, he was like, ‘Babe, the show was so fun, you have to do the show.'” The rest was yummy history!

The Saved By The Bell star spoke to HL in partnership with The Bouqs Co. surrounding their incredible Mother’s Day campaign! As we are aware, this past year has been particularly hard on moms, as women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Mothers in droves have had quit their jobs, take on the additional child care duties, and become remote teachers. In response, The Bouqs Co. is celebrating Mom, Unfiltered. The campaign is encouraging women to be kind to themselves by embracing the messier side of being a mom, and honoring the multitude of relationships to motherhood that exist.

“As a mom, we put our own pressure on ourselves to be perfect all the time. And with this last year that we have had, I think it’s important to really acknowledge the messier side, which we’ve had a messy year, and the un-perfect side, the real side, of yourself and yourself as a parent,” Tiffani said. “I love to cook and I generally was one that would cook probably five to six times a week, but I’ll tell you when we were home in quarantine, and I was cooking three meals a day and five snacks a day, I allowed myself to be like, ‘You know, what we’re going to order out a lot more often than we normally do.”

Through Mom, Unfiltered, Tiffani and The Bouqs Co. will work to encourage people to share their unfiltered motherhood moments and for every participant using #MomUnfiltered. The Bouqs Co. will donate $5 for every participant (up to $50,000) to Every Mother Counts, a charity chosen by Tiffani.