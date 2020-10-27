Mark-Paul Gosselaar & Tiffani Thiessen Bring Zack & Kelly Back To Bayside In ’Saved By The Bell’ Trailer

Zack and Kelly make their triumphant return to Bayside in the new trailer for the ‘Saved By The Bell’ revival. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen are still as cool as ever even after all these years.

The latest Saved By The Bell revival trailer features more familiar faces from the original series. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen make their first appearance as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski in the new footage. Zack is now the governor of California and Max’s dad. Max (Mitchell Hoog) and Zack bond over their perfectly coiffed blond hair.

But that’s not all. Zack and Kelly are indeed married, which means that Max is Kelly’s son. Zack and Kelly show up together at the school dance looking very glamorous and reunite with Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) and A.C. (Mario Lopez). It’s like no time has passed! They even come together for an impromptu performance.

In the revival, Zack gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools and proposes sending the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High. The new students give the privileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality. These rich Bayside kids have a lot of connections, including one to DJ Khaled’s baby.

Max Morris isn’t the only kid of the original Saved By The Bell cast. Jamie Spano, played by Belmont Cameli, is Jessie’s son. Meanwhile, A.C. is still single and living that bachelor lifestyle while working at Bayside.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Dexter Darden, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez. The all-new Saved By The Bell will premiere Nov. 25 on Peacock.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tiffani back in Aug. 2020 about how she’s still close with some of her Saved By The Bell cast members after all these years. “We’re still close! It’s kind of like an odd, sort of, not related, but brotherly-sisterly kind of thing. We spent a lot of time together in very informative years that had a huge impact in my life,” Tiffani said. Now everything is coming full circle for many of the original Saved By The Bell cast members!