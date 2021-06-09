Fashion

Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 4, Wears A Cute White Dress As He Carries Her Through NYC – Pics

bradley cooper
Christopher Peterson/SplashNews
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT**Bradley Cooper and his Ex Irina Shayk are seen taking a walk with their daughter Lea in New York CityPictured: Lea Shayk-Cooper,Bradley Cooper,Irina ShaykRef: SPL5230315 020621 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Bradley Cooper Spotted Out With Daughter Lea Cooper In New York City Pictured: Bradley Cooper,Lea Cooper Ref: SPL5231300 080621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT**Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper walk in the rain in New York City. Irina is wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt and Lea is holding a Disney umbrella.Pictured: Irina Shayk,Lea CooperRef: SPL5230470 030621 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - Irina Shayk and Lea De Seine enjoy a NYC stroll after school. Pictured: Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Bradley Cooper took his daughter Lea for a walk around NYC when she looked absolutely adorable in a little white lace dress.

There’s nothing we love more than seeing Bradley Cooper, 46, hang out with his adorable four-year-old daughter, Lea, and the duo was out in New York City on June 8. Lea looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny white embroidered dress with sheer poofy sleeves and floral embellishments. She topped her look off with a gold chain necklace, butterfly patterned mary-jane shoes with socks and a cute little ponytail. While Lea rocked a fancy outfit, her dad opted for a more casual ensemble featuring navy blue straight leg trousers, a blue graphic T-shirt, and sneakers.

bradley cooper
Bradley Cooper walked around NYC on June 8 with his four-year-old daughter Lea who looked adorable in a sheer white dress with butterfly patterned shoes. (Christopher Peterson/SplashNews)

Bradley and Lea love going for strolls together and just recently they were out in NYC yet again when Lea looked fabulous in a short-sleeve blue cotton dress covered in a pink floral pattern. She topped her look off with white sneakers and her gold mask chain. She is seriously turning into a fashionista, just like her mom, Irina Shayk. Lea is always rocking some sort of adorable dress and another one of our favorite outfits from her came just a couple of weeks ago when she was out with Bradley wearing a sleeveless red and white dress covered in poppy flowers with a ruched bodice.

Some of our other favorite looks from Lea include the blue ruffled tutu that she rocked with a yellow cardigan, her sheer pink floral ruffled floor-length frock, and her leopard maxi dress which she wore with cute cat ears, just to name a few. She is definitely taking a page out of her parents’ fashion book and we love seeing what Lea wears on her outings with her family.