Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 4, Wears A Cute White Dress As He Carries Her Through NYC – Pics

Bradley Cooper took his daughter Lea for a walk around NYC when she looked absolutely adorable in a little white lace dress.

There’s nothing we love more than seeing Bradley Cooper, 46, hang out with his adorable four-year-old daughter, Lea, and the duo was out in New York City on June 8. Lea looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny white embroidered dress with sheer poofy sleeves and floral embellishments. She topped her look off with a gold chain necklace, butterfly patterned mary-jane shoes with socks and a cute little ponytail. While Lea rocked a fancy outfit, her dad opted for a more casual ensemble featuring navy blue straight leg trousers, a blue graphic T-shirt, and sneakers.

Bradley and Lea love going for strolls together and just recently they were out in NYC yet again when Lea looked fabulous in a short-sleeve blue cotton dress covered in a pink floral pattern. She topped her look off with white sneakers and her gold mask chain. She is seriously turning into a fashionista, just like her mom, Irina Shayk. Lea is always rocking some sort of adorable dress and another one of our favorite outfits from her came just a couple of weeks ago when she was out with Bradley wearing a sleeveless red and white dress covered in poppy flowers with a ruched bodice.

Some of our other favorite looks from Lea include the blue ruffled tutu that she rocked with a yellow cardigan, her sheer pink floral ruffled floor-length frock, and her leopard maxi dress which she wore with cute cat ears, just to name a few. She is definitely taking a page out of her parents’ fashion book and we love seeing what Lea wears on her outings with her family.