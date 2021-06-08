Kristin Cavallari Won’t ‘Back Down’ In Bitter Divorce Battle With Jay Cutler Over Uncommon James Money

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s ongoing divorce has reached a ‘very difficult’ stage, a source close to the former couple shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Circumstances for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s divorce are getting more strained. The former football player, 38, is reportedly going after half of ownership of Kristin’s Uncommon James brand, since it was launched while Jay and the Very Cavallari star, 34, were married at the time, per People. A source close to the former couple explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that “the hold up with the divorce has been Jay asking for the money from Uncommon James.”

The Hills alum “wants to get this behind her as quickly as possible but Jay’s making that very difficult,” our insider went on to share. “She’s not going to back down on this part. She’s worked so hard for her company. He had nothing to do with Uncommon James. It was all her.”

Kristin launched Uncommon James in 2017, and has made it her mission to curate modern pieces for the contemporary woman. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into Uncommon James, having a hand in every facet of the company. This brand is a true reflection of my personal style,” the founder and CEO explained, per the official Uncommon James website.

The brand has found a lot of success, and has even gone into Skincare and children’s apparel. It’s clearly an incredibly important part of Kristin’s career, and she’s willing to do as much as possible to maintain full ownership during this very trying time. Divorce proceedings, however, have been ongoing for more than a year.

Kristin and Jay announced in April 2020 that they were officially calling it quits after roughly seven years of marriage. During their time together, the couple starred on Very Cavallari, which announced its end in May 2020. Jay and Kristin share three children together — son Camden Jack Cutler, born in 2012, son Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, born in 2014, and daughter Saylor James Cutler, born in 2015.

