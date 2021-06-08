See Message

Jill Duggar Feeds Dog Breast Milk & Defends Decision From Haters: ‘Just Chill’

jill duggar derick dillard
TLC
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

When Jill Duggar revealed that she fed thawed out breast milk to her dog, she made sure to include a disclaimer in case any haters wanted to call her out for it.

Jill Duggar is used to backlash from critics on her social media posts. So, when she posted about feeding her dog breast milk earlier this week, she got ahead of the game and defended herself before the haters could jump in. “Before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she’s fine,” Jill wrote. “She’s totally fine. I wouldn’t have given it to her if I thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?”

In the post, Jill also explained why the situation of her dog drinking breast milk even came to be. “I’ve had my last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer for a couple years now,” Jill wrote, adding that both of her sons — Israel, 6, and Sam, 3 — stopped breastfeeding when they were two. “I know, I know — it’s probably a freezer burnt, nutrition-less, substance now.”

She added, “Well, Sam randomly asked to try it recently and it didn’t look or smell bad when it thawed out, so I let him try it. As expected, he didn’t like it after trying a couple sips.” She also joked that “all three of [her] kids” have now tried breast milk since the dog got to indulge in some after this situation.

jill duggar derick dillard
Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard. (TLC)

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, began courting at the end of 2013. They got engaged in March 2014 and were married just three months later. Israel was born in 2015, followed by Samuel in 2017.

Jill and Derick have been estranged from the rest of her famous family for several years now. They decided to leave the family’s reality series, Counting On, in 2017, after realizing that they did not have as much independence over their own lives as they wished. This took a toll on Jill’s relationship with her parents and other family members. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Jill admitted in 2017. “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing and restoration.”