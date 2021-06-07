Britney Spears Becomes The Snake From Her 2001 VMAs Performance In Reptile Print Catsuit — Pics

In a new series of photos, Britney Spears channeled one of her most iconic performances of all time and became a ‘snake.’

Britney Spears mesmerized the world two decades ago when she danced on stage at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards with a live Burmese python draped around her neck, while singing her hit ‘I’m a Slave 4 U.’ And, on June 7, she appeared to be feeling nostalgic for the moment when she dressed up in a skin tight snake-skin catsuit for a series of photos shared to her Instagram page.

In the photos, the 39-year-old pop star posed like a snake, while rocking her trademark black eye make-up. And, in case there was any doubt about why she was dressing up in the reptilian costume, she referred to her unforgettable VMA’s performance in her caption.

“I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf***ing snake myself!!!!’ she wrote alongside the slideshow.

“And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little sh*ts … who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow!!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the [three snake emojis,]” Britney added.

Britney’s many fans flooded the comments section with praise for the princess of pop. Social media star The Fat Jewish wrote: “NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR MY PRESIDENT.” Another supportive fan wrote: it’s Britney’s world and we’re just living in it.”

Although there plenty of supportive comments calling Britney “iconic”, others simply seemed confused by the “tricky” caption. “I’m sorry WHAT???” one fan commented. While another simply wrote: “WTF”

As fans of Britney know, this isn’t the first post that’s left many guessing. In fact many of her loyal followers are convinced that Britney is sending coded messages through her Instagram page. The speculation reached a fevered pitch in February, after the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Throughout the doc, which premiered on FX and Hulu on February 6, Britney’s longtime fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement deciphered different messages and activity on Britney’s Instagram page to try and determine her well-being amid her 12-year conservatorship.

Fortunately fans may get answers very soon because on June 23 Britney is set to appear in court in Los Angeles. Although it’s unclear exactly what Britney will address, it will be the first time she’s had the chance to speak on her own behalf to the court since her conservatorship was first established in 2008.