Britney Spears Rocks A Crop Top As She Finally Explains What Her Cryptic ‘Red’ Clues Mean — Watch

Britney Spears has finally answered a few of her followers’ burning questions, addressing speculation that she was sending secret messages through red imagery.

Britney Spears, 39, has given her fans some answers to their burning questions. The pop star took to Instagram on April 16 to share a video, in which she addressed three questions about her well being. Fans have been concerned about Britney’s mental health since theThe New York Times’ groundbreaking documentary episode, “Framing Britney Spears,” put her controversial conservatorship back in the spotlight. “Am I OK? Yes, I’m totally fine,” Britney began. “I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now, because, um, I’m enjoying myself.”

Her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III previously claimed in November 2020 that Britney was taking a break from performing because she was scared of her father, Jamie Spears, who remains the co-conservator of her estate. Britney also addressed speculation that she was attempting to send a coded message after cryptically sharing an Instagram post captioned “RED” with a red refrigerator, lips, a kitten and a pair of gloves.

“What does the red refrigerator mean on my Instagram? Honestly, I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage. It was red. And it was just really cool,” the mom-of-two said in the clip, which showed her wearing a floral short-sleeved crop top and low-rise denim shorts. Britney also claimed the video was filmed the same day she was spotted at Malibu Country Mart, while wearing an oversized brown blazer in an attempt to go incognito.

“This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend’s brown blazer to stay in disguise … but s–t … the paps still found me !!!!” she wrote in the caption of her post, adding that she had just discovered the popular teen store Brandy Melville. “It’s not a dressy store, more like a clothing store for women who love workout gear that has a touch of sweetness and a touch of hotness … not just your typical leggings routine for working out.” Although we certainly don’t have all the answers just yet, fans now have some insight into Britney’s home life.