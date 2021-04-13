Britney Spears ‘Flattered’ That People Are ‘Concerned’ About Her Amidst Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears says she’s ‘flattered’ by the outpouring of support from fans who are looking out for her wellbeing as she continues to fight her conservatorship in court.

Britney Spears heard your cries of “free Britney!” and she’s touched. The “Circus” singer, 39, took to Instagram on April 12 to reveal footage from her “Just a Touch of Rose” photoshoot, which she was “happy” to share with her sweet fans. Britney knows that they’ve been fighting for her as she wages her own battle against her conservatorship.

“These specific takes have never been seen so it’s sort of new to me,” Britney captioned the clip. “I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that’s A LOT!!! Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life… what can I say I’m FLATTERED!!! Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing!!!”

Britney broke her silence on Framing Britney Spears in March, admitting on Instagram that she was “embarrassed” by some parts and cried. The New York Times doc discusses how the media has mistreated the “Baby One More Time” singer throughout her career, which began as a young child. It also dives deep into her conservatorship saga. Britney is currently battling in court to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. Jamie has controlled Britney’s finances since her 2007 breakdown.

“My life has always been very speculated, watched, and judged really my whole life… I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!” Britney wrote. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged, insulted, and embarrassed by the media,” Britney continued. “And I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes!!!!”

Britney has requested that Jodi Montgomery, her interim conservator who stepped in when Jamie fell ill in 2019, replace her father permanently. Jamie spoke out about the doc in March, claiming that he wasn’t “the villain” they painted him out to be. Regardless, Britney wants him removed from control and has her fans to back her.