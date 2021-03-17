Britney Spears Seen In Public For The 1st Time Since New Doc While On Walk With Son Jayden & BF

For the first time in months, Britney Spears has been photographed out in public. She grabbed lunch with BF Sam Asghari and son Jayden.

Britney Spears rarely seems to leave her Thousand Oaks, CA mansion, except for hikes in the mountains nearby and an occasional summer trip to the beach. The 39-year-old singer was photographed out in public for the first time in months, as she stepped out for lunch at The Stonehaus in nearby Westlake Village with her loving and protective boyfriend Sam Asghari 27. Britney’s younger son Jayden James Federline even joined in the outing, as the 14-year-old now towers over his former pop princess mom. You can see the photos here.

Britney looked super casual in a loose fitting light blue sweatshirt and the tiny white shorts she’s known to love so much. She wore pale blue Birkenstock style sandals on her feet that matched her top. The “Toxic” singer wore her long blonde locks pulled back in a loose high pony and accessorized with a white beaded necklace. She kept her white protective face mask on, as the trio walked from the restaurant to the parking lot.

Sam appeared hunky as ever, wearing a black sleeveless top and navy shorts with side pockets and went sockless with trainers on his feet. Jayden meanwhile donned a black and white color blocked Adidas hoodie with the iconic triple white stripes down the sleeves. He wore a grey t-shirt underneath and black sweat pants for lunch with his mom and her longtime boyfriend.

Britney seemed to be in an upbeat mood in several of the photos, which are the first of her out and about since the Framing Britney Spears documentary about her 13 year conservatorship battle with her dad debuted on Hulu and F/X in Feb. 2021. Brit bent over and posed next to a colorful easter bunny statue, as either Sam or Jayden took a photo. Hopefully we’ll see it on either the singer or the personal trainer’s Instagram accounts soon. In several other photos, Britney lovingly held on to Jayden’s arm as he carried a green smoothie to go.

Seeing Britney out in public these days is about as rare as coming across a unicorn. The last time she was photographed away from her home and neighborhood was on June 18, 2020, when she and Sam grabbed lunch at Islands Restaurant in Newbury Park, CA not far from where she lives. The pair then then stopped by a Nordstrom department store in Thousand Oaks before later going on a bike ride.

The singer is still embroiled in a battle with her father Jamie Spears to have him removed from her conservatorship. She has said through her lawyer that she’s “afraid” of the 68-year-old and that she will not return to performing until he no longer has any control over her career and finances.

Jamie is currently co-conservator over her estate with the wealth management firm Bessemer Trust, while Jodi Montgomery remains the conservator of Britney’s “person,” handling any medical decisions for the singer and dealing with doctors regarding her health. Britney has had no objection’s to Jodi’s position, but has been desperately seeking to have her father removed from her conservatorship altogether. The next hearing in her conservatorship case is coming up on April 27.