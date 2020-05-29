Britney Spears looked incredible as she put her dance moves on display to a super fun song from a new pop princess!

Britney Spears, 38, continues to dazzle and delight fans with her irresistibly amazing Instagram videos that she posts where the “Toxic” singer always looks to be in the best of moods! That tradition continued on Thursday, May 28, when the mother-of-two shared an IG story of her dancing around in a sexy crop top and tiny white shorts with her blonde hair up in a ponytail to Kim Petras‘ track “Malibu”. She had a big smile on her face while twirling around in her revealing outfit during a very sunny day outside. Kim, 27, was left in a state of shock over the news and reposted her clip with the sweetest of captions. “this is the best day of my life ever @britneyspears ilysm!!!” she wrote.

The legendary pop goddess’ time in quarantine has had us green with envy for many different reasons. For one, she’s been spending part of it with her extremely sexy boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. The attractive couple lit up social media right as the Memorial Day weekend was beginning on Friday, May 22, when they both put their amazing bodies on display in two very different ways. Sam filmed Britney once again showing off her dance moves to The Weeknd‘s song “Blinding Lights” in nothing but a skimpy blue bikini while he flexed his impressive pecs for the camera.

Britney has also had no problem showing off her iconic figure in a variety of revealing outfits. She strutted through her backyard in just a pair of Daisy Dukes and crop top in another sizzling IG clip posted on Wednesday, May 27, where her sculpted abs looked absolutely incredible.

But wait… there’s more! Britney also gave fans a reason to lose their minds when she dropped a song called “Mood Ring” on Thursday. It was actually a bonus track from her 2016 album Glory that was only available in Japan initially but now the entire world can listen and jam to it!