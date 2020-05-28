Britney Spears doesn’t always need to shake her hips to show she’s the queen of the gram! The pop princess had fans gushing as she simply strolled through her yard on May 27.

Britney Spears is known for flooding her social media with workout videos and flirty dances. But the 38-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a tranquil video of herself strolling through her backyard in a pair of daisy dukes. The pop princess made her way through her lavish estate in a tiny pair of shorts and floral crop top which revealed her sculpted abs.

“Today I put my favorite white top on …. ran outside …. took my shoes off in the grass and realized that imagination is more powerful than knowledge,” the Grammy winner captioned her post and added several emojis including a star and cherry blossom. Britney accompanied the short clip with Enya‘s “Orinoco Flow” and fans were stanning this dream team! “Britney + Enya = a match I didn’t know I needed,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “Queen of the Orinoco Flow,” while one fan responded, “You would do so good with an Enya vibed album.”

Britney was all smiles in her latest video and she was likely in great spirits after a recent visit with her two sons, Sean Federline, 14, and Jayden Federline, 13. As we previously reported, the “Toxic” singer returned from a trip to Louisiana amid the COVID-19 crisis, and her ex Kevin Federline had one rule before he would allow her to see their two sons, which was to quarantine for two weeks first. A source close to both exes told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Britney was missing her kids and she knew she wanted to see them just as much as they wanted to see her, so she made sure to quarantine” like Kevin, 41, asked, the source said. “It was absolutely fine and went off without a hitch.”

After Britney completed quarantine, the third insider revealed, she and Kevin immediately went back to their 70/30 custody arrangement. “She saw her kids right away,” they divulged. “She really took the rules seriously because she wants all the time with her kids she can get. Britney loves her boys so much and is at her happiest when she is spending time with them.”